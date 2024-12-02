Interview: Eluned Morgan on the new Senedd voting system and ‘moving on’ from Welsh Labour rifts

First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan, who recently marked her first 100 days in office, said that there was a “spirit of unity” in Welsh Labour, following a political storm earlier this year which saw her predecessor resign over a campaign donations row.

LabourList sat down for an exclusive interview with Morgan at the Welsh Labour conference, shortly after she had reached the important milestone as First Minister and party leader.

Upon taking office in August, Morgan inherited a party engulfed by one of its biggest scandals in years, with her predecessor Vaughan Gething taking heavy fire from all sides in a long-running row over campaign donations during his contest for the leadership of Welsh Labour.

The row saw Labour’s poll ratings slip and some warned the party risked losing seats at the 2026 Senedd elections. Divisions within the Welsh government spilt out into the open as senior figures resigned and called on Gething to resign.

Despite the historic nature of her premiership, as the first female First Minister, it was unclear when Morgan was crowned as party leader how far she would be able to reconcile divisions within Labour.

However, several months on, the mood at Welsh Labour conference was upbeat and full of praise for the accomplishments of Morgan’s administration.

There was little sign of contentious motions or public internal spats over policy, in stark contrast with that of the winter fuel allowance and other rows that hung over the national party conference in September.

“It was a difficult time, but people have moved on,” said Morgan. “I think there is a real sense and spirit of unity, not just within our group but also between the Labour group in Wales and the Labour Welsh group in Westminster.”

‘The end of austerity’

Morgan won praise for her authenticity during the conference weekend, setting out her backstory in her speech to delegates, as well as being at ease behind a DJ booth at the event’s welcome disco.

Not only was the conference her first time addressing attendees as First Minister and party leader, it was the first since Labour entered government in Westminster.

After 14 years, we have two Labour governments working together. And we are already seeing results. The largest settlement for Wales in the history of devolution. The biggest uplift to workers’ rights in a generation. Investment in every community. pic.twitter.com/mTvGeQbc7c — Welsh Labour (@WelshLabour) November 17, 2024

She said that having a national Labour administration supporting the Welsh Labour government has been “absolutely transformative” and expressed pride in being able to roll out free school meals to every primary school child, as well as granting public sector workers an “inflation-busting pay rise”.

“I’m obviously very happy that we have seen the end of austerity and we’ve got some money we can work with that we can put into our public sector now after years and years.”

‘Things are moving in Wales’

After becoming party leader and First Minister, Morgan embarked on a listening tour of the nation to ensure that Labour is in touch with the public in Wales.

In my first 100 days as First Minister, I promised to listen and act on what matters to you. Rydym wedi sicrhau codiadau cyflog i staff iechyd ac addysg, wedi sicrhau £1 biliwn o fuddsoddiad ac wedi ymestyn prydau ysgol am ddim i bob disgybl cynradd. This is just the start. pic.twitter.com/KwRuGyBD3Z — Eluned Morgan (@PrifWeinidog) November 14, 2024



In response, she has shifted the focus of her government to be in line with people’s priorities. For Morgan, the crucial watchword is delivery – appointing a delivery minister and holding a delivery cabinet session in order to maintain laser-like focus on improving public services and living standards for people in Wales.

“Things are moving in Wales and I’m very keen to make sure that we’re in touch with the public.”

Preparation for 2026

One of the big topics of conversation at the conference was the Senedd elections in around 18 months’ time.

While Labour maintains a poll lead, Morgan and Welsh Labour face the joint challenge of fighting the election with a new voting system and an insurgent threat from Reform UK, who look set to push the Conservatives into fourth place.

Morgan slammed Reform UK in her address to conference, describing them as offering “simple solutions to complex problems” and said their party would “drag us into a race to the bottom”.

“They offer soundbites, and we deliver sound policies. They sow division, we build unity. They promise walls, we build bridges. They complain, while we campaign. And while they look backward, we move forwards.”

She also had a colourful condemnation of the party’s leader Nigel Farage after Reform’s recent one-day conference in Wales: “Farage has no more interest in our country than he has for the people of Clacton, who he has been studiously avoiding since he became an MP.

“Conference, Wales, is not a one-night stand. It’s a country. And I will fight with every once of my being for our people.”

Work on the party’s preparation is beginning to ramp up following the appointment of Joe Lock as Welsh Labour general secretary, with the party already hosting its first campaign meeting and delegates abuzz with talk of the upcoming selection process.

Morgan said that Welsh Labour will “have a forward offer of new and exciting ideas” before voters go to the polls and said that work is underway to understand the new voting system and how best to apply the party’s resources.

“The benefit is that every vote will count in every community, so you won’t have the kind of marginal approach we’ve seen before,” she said.

Elections to the Senedd have never resulted in a majority government, with the new voting system makes such a scenario even less likely. Morgan said it is a “natural condition” for Welsh Labour to seek to work with other parties in order to pass legislation.

However, she refused to be drawn on which parties she would look to for support following the election in 2026.

She said: “We are not going to discuss what will happen after the election until we’ve had that election, but we will be going out and we will be ambitious.”

