Exclusive: Delegates at Scottish Labour conference set to debate motions on winter fuel, Cass review, and others

The Scottish Labour conference is set to debate motions on the winter fuel allowance, the Cass review and a just transition away from oil and gas in the North Sea, LabourList can reveal.

In total 26 motions, and five composite motions, were submitted by delegations to the conference. LabourList understands that every motion submitted is expected to make it to the floor this year.

Topics vary from access to swimming, spiking, and free school meals.

However, a few key motions are likely to prove the most controversial this year.

Winter fuel

A motion on the winter fuel allowance, submitted by Dumbarton CLP and Unite on behalf of the Scottish Labour Women’s Conference, calls for the reversal of means testing pensioners – with payments only made available to those on pension credit instead.

It also calls for campaigns encourage eligible pensioners to apply for pension credit.

The motion notes that women pensioners are more likely to be in poverty and to be living alone with long term health conditions.

Cass review

While a motion on the Cass review, submitted by the Glasgow Cathcart CLP, calls for Scottish Labour to back the withdrawal of Scottish Government Guidance covering the affirmation of transgender young people in schools.

The motion says the policy of “unquestioning affirmation” of transgender identity in school children is “not congruent” with the Cass review – which recommends “watchful waiting” instead.

Instead, it calls for “support to be provided to gender dysphoric children and gender questioning children” in line with the recommendations of the Cass review.

Questions around self-identification remain controversial in Scotland. Children’s author JK Rowling previously campaigned against gender recognition legislation proposed by then-First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Just transition

Another motion, this time on the environment, could also prove controversial. The motion, from the GMB union, calls for a just transition from oil and gas – major industries in Scotland.

Noting that “renewable jobs have not materialised at the rate at which oil and gas jobs have declined”, and citing the “cycle of crises at yards in Arnish and Methil” the motion calls for new oil and gas exploration and extraction to be allowed for as long as they are needed to meet the UK’s energy and industrial needs.

It also calls for further investment in Scotland’s renewable supply chains, “starting with Arnish and Methil”.

Delegates will gather in Glasgow for the first Scottish Labour conference since the general election from Friday.

