Full PPS list as seven more MPs made parliamentary private secretaries

Seven more Labour MPs have been appointed as Parliamentary Private Secretaries (PPS), bolstering the number to more than three dozen.
The seven have been appointed to support the work of ministers across six different portfolios. It takes the total number of PPSs on the Labour benches to 38, giving a number of new MPs a role often seen as a stepping stone towards ministerial office.
The new appointees include former LabourList editor Mark Ferguson, who will be a PPS in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
The remaining six of the new appointments are Claire Hazelgrove, Deirdre Costigan, Joe Morris, Laura Kyrke-Smith, Jack Abbott and Alex Barros-Curtis.
It means there are now 38 Labour PPSs in total – giving Labour ministers eyes and ears in the backbench ranks.
The full list is as follows:
|Liz Twist
|Prime Minister, First Lord of the Treasury, Minister for the Civil Service, and Minister for the Union
|Chris Ward
|Prime Minister, First Lord of the Treasury, Minister for the Civil Service, and Minister for the Union
|Satvir Kaur
|Cabinet Office
|Alistair Strathern
|HM Treasury
|Imogen Walker
|HM Treasury
|Navendu Mishra
|Deputy Prime Minister, and Housing, Communities and Local Government
|Harpreet Uppal
|Deputy Prime Minister, and Housing, Communities and Local Government
|Alan Gemmell
|Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office
|Jessica Toale
|Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office
|Jade Botterill
|Home Office
|Louise Jones
|Home Office
|Pamela Nash
|Defence
|Rachel Hopkins
|Defence
|Sally Jameson
|Justice
|Zubir Ahmed
|Health and Social Care
|Ashley Dalton
|Health and Social Care
|Alan Strickland
|Education
|Emma Foody
|Education
|Katie White
|Energy Security and Net Zero
|Chris McDonald
|Energy Security and Net Zero
|Olivia Bailey
|Work and Pensions
|Gordon McKee
|Work and Pensions
|Preet Kaur Gill
|Business and Trade
|Claire Hughes
|Business and Trade
|Callum Anderson
|Science, Innovation and Technology
|Liam Conlon
|Transport
|Julie Minns
|Transport
|Kanishka Narayan
|Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Josh Simons
|Justice
|Kevin Bonavia
|Law Officers
|Claire Hazelgrove
|HM Treasury
|Kim Leadbeater
|Culture, Media and Sport
|Matthew Patrick
|Culture, Media and Sport and Science, Innovation, and Technology
|Matt Rodda
|Northern Ireland
|Becky Gittins
|Wales
|Melanie Ward
|Scotland
|Sarah Coombes
|Leader of the House of Commons and President of the Council
|Joe Morris
|Department for Health and Social Care
|Deirdre Costigan
|Department for Health and Social Care
|Laura Kyrke-Smith
|Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Mark Ferguson
|Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
|Jack Abbott
|Leader of the House of Lords
|Alex Barros-Curtis
|Law Officers
