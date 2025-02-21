Full PPS list as seven more MPs made parliamentary private secretaries

Seven more Labour MPs have been appointed as Parliamentary Private Secretaries (PPS), bolstering the number to more than three dozen.

The seven have been appointed to support the work of ministers across six different portfolios. It takes the total number of PPSs on the Labour benches to 38, giving a number of new MPs a role often seen as a stepping stone towards ministerial office.

The new appointees include former LabourList editor Mark Ferguson, who will be a PPS in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The remaining six of the new appointments are Claire Hazelgrove, Deirdre Costigan, Joe Morris, Laura Kyrke-Smith, Jack Abbott and Alex Barros-Curtis.

It means there are now 38 Labour PPSs in total – giving Labour ministers eyes and ears in the backbench ranks.

The full list is as follows:

Liz Twist Prime Minister, First Lord of the Treasury, Minister for the Civil Service, and Minister for the Union Chris Ward Prime Minister, First Lord of the Treasury, Minister for the Civil Service, and Minister for the Union Satvir Kaur Cabinet Office Alistair Strathern HM Treasury Imogen Walker HM Treasury Navendu Mishra Deputy Prime Minister, and Housing, Communities and Local Government Harpreet Uppal Deputy Prime Minister, and Housing, Communities and Local Government Alan Gemmell Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Jessica Toale Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Jade Botterill Home Office Louise Jones Home Office Pamela Nash Defence Rachel Hopkins Defence Sally Jameson Justice Zubir Ahmed Health and Social Care Ashley Dalton Health and Social Care Alan Strickland Education Emma Foody Education Katie White Energy Security and Net Zero Chris McDonald Energy Security and Net Zero Olivia Bailey Work and Pensions Gordon McKee Work and Pensions Preet Kaur Gill Business and Trade Claire Hughes Business and Trade Callum Anderson Science, Innovation and Technology Liam Conlon Transport Julie Minns Transport Kanishka Narayan Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Josh Simons Justice Kevin Bonavia Law Officers Claire Hazelgrove HM Treasury Kim Leadbeater Culture, Media and Sport Matthew Patrick Culture, Media and Sport and Science, Innovation, and Technology Matt Rodda Northern Ireland Becky Gittins Wales Melanie Ward Scotland Sarah Coombes Leader of the House of Commons and President of the Council Joe Morris Department for Health and Social Care Deirdre Costigan Department for Health and Social Care Laura Kyrke-Smith Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Mark Ferguson Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government Jack Abbott Leader of the House of Lords Alex Barros-Curtis Law Officers

