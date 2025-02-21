Home

Full PPS list as seven more MPs made parliamentary private secretaries

Seven more Labour MPs have been appointed as Parliamentary Private Secretaries (PPS), bolstering the number to more than three dozen.

The seven have been appointed to support the work of ministers across six different portfolios. It takes the total number of PPSs on the Labour benches to 38, giving a number of new MPs a role often seen as a stepping stone towards ministerial office.

The new appointees include former LabourList editor Mark Ferguson, who will be a PPS in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The remaining six of the new appointments are Claire Hazelgrove, Deirdre Costigan, Joe Morris, Laura Kyrke-Smith, Jack Abbott and Alex Barros-Curtis.

It means there are now 38 Labour PPSs in total – giving Labour ministers eyes and ears in the backbench ranks.

The full list is as follows:

Liz Twist Prime Minister, First Lord of the Treasury, Minister for the Civil Service, and Minister for the Union
Chris Ward Prime Minister, First Lord of the Treasury, Minister for the Civil Service, and Minister for the Union
Satvir Kaur Cabinet Office
Alistair Strathern HM Treasury
Imogen Walker HM Treasury
Navendu Mishra Deputy Prime Minister, and Housing, Communities and Local Government
Harpreet Uppal Deputy Prime Minister, and Housing, Communities and Local Government
Alan Gemmell Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office
Jessica Toale Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office
Jade Botterill Home Office
Louise Jones Home Office
Pamela Nash Defence
Rachel Hopkins Defence
Sally Jameson Justice
Zubir Ahmed Health and Social Care
Ashley Dalton Health and Social Care
Alan Strickland Education
Emma Foody Education
Katie White Energy Security and Net Zero
Chris McDonald Energy Security and Net Zero
Olivia Bailey Work and Pensions
Gordon McKee Work and Pensions
Preet Kaur Gill Business and Trade
Claire Hughes Business and Trade
Callum Anderson Science, Innovation and Technology
Liam Conlon Transport
Julie Minns Transport
Kanishka Narayan Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Josh Simons Justice
Kevin Bonavia Law Officers
Claire Hazelgrove HM Treasury
Kim Leadbeater Culture, Media and Sport
Matthew Patrick Culture, Media and Sport and Science, Innovation, and Technology
Matt Rodda Northern Ireland
Becky Gittins Wales
Melanie Ward Scotland
Sarah Coombes Leader of the House of Commons and President of the Council
Joe Morris Department for Health and Social Care
Deirdre Costigan Department for Health and Social Care
Laura Kyrke-Smith Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Mark Ferguson Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
Jack Abbott Leader of the House of Lords
Alex Barros-Curtis Law Officers

