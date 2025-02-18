Usdaw leadership election looms as Paddy Lillis to retire – after Christina McAnea warns ‘no vacancy’ at Unison

The general secretary of retail workers’ union Usdaw Paddy Lillis will step down in July, the Labour-affiliated union has confirmed.

The announcement of the former HGV driver’s departure after 14 years in charge, and that of his deputy Dave McCrossen after seven years, means leadership elections loom in the union, one of the biggest in the country and one of Labour’s biggest financial backers. Election details are expected in the coming days.

Lillis said: “It has been a real privilege to serve Usdaw over the years and I feel proud of what we have achieved together. My time as General Secretary has brought many challenges, but I will be retiring with the Union in very good shape financially and with growing membership.

“The union has campaigned tirelessly for many years for increased protection for retail workers and stronger rights at work, and I will be leaving at a time when the Labour Government will be delivering on some of our campaigns.”

Who do you think is likely to stand and win the race to be the next Usdaw general secretary? Get in touch at [email protected].

It comes shortly after the general secretary of another major Labour affiliate union, Unison, warned there was “no vacancy” for its leadership amid a challenge from the left – and others suggested the Labour leadership could struggle to win votes at party conference if more radical candidates win Unison’s upcoming governing body elections.

McAnea’s five-year term began in 2021 and elections are not imminent, but a rival campaign from the left for former president Andrea Egan began in December. She is part of the Time for Real Change left slate, which is also fielding candidates in Unison national executive committee elections expected this spring. They will face off against others including a Members Together slate, backed by pro-Keir Starmer Labour moderates’ group Labour First.

Labour First warned members on Tuesday: “In April, UNISON members will receive their ballot to elect the UNISON NEC. At the last election, the far left made considerable gains and are at real risk of doing so again. Without the support of UNISON, we won’t be able to win the votes we need to at Labour Annual Conference.

That’s why these elections are so vital.”

Meanwhile the Fire Brigades Union has a new general secretary, but could be forced to re-run its ballot after discovering more than 3,000 ballot papers were not sent to members.

