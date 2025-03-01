Who is Baroness Chapman, the government’s new international development minister?

The government has announced its new international development minister following Anneliese Dodds’ resignation.

Baroness Chapman of Darlington was appointed to the post yesterday evening after Dodds quit the government over cuts to the foreign aid budget to fund an increase in defence spending.

In her resignation letter to the Prime Minister, Dodds said cuts to overseas aid would “remove food and healthcare from desperate people”.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed Chapman to the government and said: “I look forward to working with you in your new role”.

She will retain her existing portfolio responsibilities as under-secretary of state for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Chapman said: “I’m honoured to have been appointed minister for international development. Anneliese Dodds is a great friend and colleague, who it has been a privilege to work alongside.”

Jenny Chapman previously served as the MP for Darlington between 2010 and 2019, serving as shadow prisons minister, shadow childrens’ minster and shadow minister for exiting the European Union.

After losing her seat to the Conservatives, Chapman became the chair of Keir Starmer’s campaign for the Labour leadership and was made a peer in 2021. Since entering the House of Lords, Chapman also served as shadow minister for the Cabinet Office.

