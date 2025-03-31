‘Your voice is vital: how you can help shape our decade of national renewal’

Having spent 19 years on the National Policy Forum, first as a youth rep and now as an NEC member, I am delighted to launch this year’s annual consultation as Chair of the Party and of the NPF. It is an absolute privilege to guide our first NPF in government in more than 14 years.

The hard work of the National Policy Forum in the years before the 2024 election helped us deliver a manifesto that was at the heart of our historic election win.

And now the Labour Government is getting on with delivering that manifesto to deliver renewal for our country and security for working people through our Plan for Change.

‘Our ambitious yet honest programme for government requires the whole Labour movement to get behind it’

We’ve fulfilled our pledge to deliver over two million extra NHS appointments – seven months early. We’ve delivered pay rises for 3.5 million people through a rise in the minimum wage, and average wages are growing at their fastest rate in three years. Last week’s Spring Statement confirmed that people will be £500 a year better off by the end of this Parliament.

We have launched Great British Energy to provide clean, secure, homegrown power and bring bills down for the long term. We’ve established a National Wealth Fund to fuel growth, we’ve overhauled planning laws to make the dream of home ownership a reality and we’ve delivered a £1 billion boost to police funding to keep our streets safe. Thanks to Labour, free breakfast clubs are being rolled out in every primary school, starting with 750 from this April, saving parents an estimated £450 a year.

Our Labour government inherited unprecedented challenges from the Conservatives, with crumbling public services and appalling public finances. While the work of change has already begun, we must go further and faster to deliver for working people.

Our Plan for Change sets six clear, measurable milestones that the British people can expect to see delivered by the end of this Parliament: higher living standards; 1.5 million homes built; hospital backlogs ended; police back on the streets in every community; a record proportion of children starting school ready to learn; and secure, home-grown energy.

This is the most ambitious yet honest programme for government in a generation and it requires the whole of the Labour movement to get behind its delivery.

‘Our long-term work will help deliver a decade of national renewal’

That is why the NPF’s 2025 Annual Consultation is focussing on fixing the foundations to deliver the milestones set out in the Labour Government’s Plan for Change.

The consultation documents reflect some of the vital areas we must fix if we are to deliver Labour’s decade of national renewal and make working people feel more secure. From getting our economy back on track to boost living standards, to tackling the housing crisis and modernising our public services, to building a more secure country at home while building our strength abroad.

We all have a role to play in responding to the challenges the country faces. As Party members and supporters, your voice plays a vital role in these debates. Whether that’s organising a CLP policy event, joining an online members’ event to hear from one of my Cabinet colleagues and discuss your ideas, or simply submitting your views, either individually or as part of your Branch or Constituency Labour Party.

Together, our long-term work will help deliver a decade of national renewal and a more secure and prosperous Britain.

