Ukraine: Starmer approval ratings leap among Labour voters amid peace talks

Keir Starmer has seen a surge in support from Labour voters amid a frantic diplomatic push over Ukraine, with two-thirds of those who backed the past year believing he is the best person to serve as Prime Minister.

When asked by More in Common over the weekend who would be the best Prime Minister out of Starmer, Badenoch or Farage, 67 percent of Labour voters backed Starmer – up from 58 the week before.

Across all voters, 28 percent backed the Prime Minister as the best option for the country, overtaking Nigel Farage on 22 percent.

The poll also saw a spike in Keir Starmer’s net approval, jumping from -39 to -28, although he still lags behind the Conservative Party leader on -20 and Farage on -14.

Among 2024 Labour voters, Starmer’s net approval rose from 20 to 35.

Despite a slight rise in approval among voters aged between 18-24, the poll suggested Starmer saw a drop of around ten percent among those aged 25-34, falling from a net approval of -22 to -32.

Meanwhile Starmer’s net approval is up from -39 to -28 this weekend. Still under water but his best score since November. Those saying he’s doing a good job are up 5 and bad job down 6. pic.twitter.com/0cPz2KSmID — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) March 3, 2025



The positive poll numbers for the Prime Minister comes as he continues to seek to bridge the gap between the United States and Ukraine in securing a peace deal, and shore up European support for a potential international peacekeeping force.

Commenting on the poll, More in Common’s Luke Tryl said: “Will there be a Starmer bounce for his handling of Ukraine? Our polling over the weekend suggests there maybe early signs of one. Starmer overtakes Farage on who would make the best PM, up six points from last week, though none of them still leads.

“Meanwhile Starmer’s net approval is up from -39 to -28 this weekend – still underwater, but his best score since November. Those saying he’s doing a good job are up five points and a bad job down six points.

“It’s still early and the situation is changing – the poll went into the field just after Zelensky’s Oval Office meeting and closed Sunday night, people will still be processing.

“But overall, 56 percent think the handling of Ukraine negotiations reflects well on the government – just nine percent say negatively.”

