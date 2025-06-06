Hamilton by-election: Labour reaction after surprise Holyrood gain from SNP

Scottish Labour has confounded expectations to win the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election – a result hailed by party figures as a sign of growing momentum ahead of elections to Holyrood next year.

Davy Russell defeated his SNP rival Katy Loudon by just over 600 votes, while Reform UK’s Ross Lambie placed third with more than a quarter of the vote.

The result is Labour’s first by-election gain in the Scottish Parliament since 2013.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been among those to celebrate the by-election win, congratulating Russell and the Scottish Labour team on a “fantastic victory”.

“People in Scotland have once again voted for change. Next year, there is a chance to turbo charge delivery by putting Labour in power on both sides of the border.”

The result followed weeks of speculation that Labour would be pushed into third by Reform amid their surge in the polls in Scotland.

In his speech after the declaration, Russell said that the constituency had voted for a “new direction with Scottish Labour” and vowed to put “this community first”.

“We all feel we have been let down by the SNP. They’ve broken our NHS, they’ve wasted our money and after nearly two decades, they don’t deserve another chance. This community has also sent a message to Farage and his mob tonight – the poison of Reform isn’t us, it isn’t Scotland and we don’t want your division here.”

While campaigners feared that decisions made in Westminster would cost them victory, the party’s win overnight has breathed new life into Scottish Labour’s campaign for Holyrood, as the party sits some 14 points behind the SNP in opinion polls and only narrowly ahead of Reform.

‘First path to electing Scottish Labour government’

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar told the BBC: “We always believed we could win and it was a straight contest between ourselves and the SNP. It’s important to reflect on what the people of Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse have told us – and that’s partly reflecting on the result but on the many conversations I had on the doorstep.

“People have made it clear they do want a UK Labour government to move much more quickly in demonstrating an improvement in their lives. They are sick of this SNP government, that they feel has done so much damage to the country after 18 years and they do want a change in Scotland. They have also ultimately rejected the politics of Nigel Farage and of Reform.”

He also said voters in the by-election have laid the “first path to electing a Scottish Labour government next year”.

By-election result will ‘bring a lot of relief to party’

Figures from across Labour have praised the result, with former Holyrood candidate Cat Headley describing it as “truly phenomenal” and giving credit to the party’s ground operation.

“Proving so many people wrong on such a pivotal occasion will bring joy and a lot of relief to the party.”

MP for East Kilbride and Strathaven Joani Reid also congratulated “my friend Davy Russell” and said: “Throughout this campaign, it’s been clear John Swinney would rather talk up Reform than talk about his own record – but local people here saw through the spin and the scaremongering.

“This is a step on the path to next year’s election and the chance to choose a new direction for Scotland under Anas Sarwar as First Minister.”

Abdi Duale, member of Labour’s National Executive Committee, heralded the “amazing result” and praised Labour activists in the constituency “who were pounding the doors up until the last minute to secure every single vote”.

‘Never underestimate voters’ ability to smash ‘expert’ consensus’

Under-secretary of state for Scotland and Midlothian MP Kirsty McNeill said: “It’s a great day for every Scottish Labour organiser and activist who kept the heid, for Davy Russell and Anas Sarwar who have shown dignity in the face of provocation, but most of all for the people of Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse who have sent a local champion to Parliament.

“Moral of the story. Don’t being your divisive nonsense here. Don’t run a candidate who voted against investment in the community. And never, ever, underestimate the ability of voters to smash a supposedly ‘expert’ consensus.”

The by-election, triggered by the death of SNP MSP Christina McKelvie, came just over a month after a series of disappointing local election results for Labour in England, with the party losing the Runcorn and Helsby by-election to Reform UK by only six votes.

