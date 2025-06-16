G7: Labour members back PM’s handling of foreign affairs, exclusive poll finds

Labour members overwhelmingly approve of how the Prime Minister has handled international affairs since taking office, exclusive polling for LabourList reveals.

Polling by Survation of LabourList readers who identify as members of the party found that almost two-thirds (65%) believe Starmer has dealt with foreign affairs well or extremely well, compared with just 23% who held a negative view.

However, those who backed left-wing Labour MP Rebecca Long Bailey in the 2020 leadership election were most likely to disapprove of Starmer’s handling of events overseas, with a third (34%) of those believing he has handled international affairs very badly.

It comes as Keir Starmer attends the G7 summit in Canada, the first hosted by the country’s new Liberal Prime Minister and former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.

The international summit is set to be dominated by events in the Middle East, with Israel and Iran continuing to fire salvos of missiles at each other following an escalation in tensions on Friday.

Survation surveyed 1,304 readers of LabourList, the leading dedicated newsletter and news and comment website for Labour supporters, who also said they were Labour Party members between May 30 and June 1.

Data was weighted to the profile of party members by age, sex, region and 2020 Labour leadership vote, targets for which were derived from the British Election Study and the results of the 2020 leadership election.