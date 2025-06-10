List of biggest current Labour donors revealed as party lags Tory fundraising

The biggest recent Labour donors have been revealed in new official figures released by the Electoral Commission, which also show the party is lagging behind the Tories on fundraising.

Recently LabourList revealed Labour’s financial struggles, with an internal document stating that the party expected to make a loss in 2025 following bruising local and mayoral elections, as well as the by-election loss in Runcorn. According to the document, the party is operating under a “recovery plan” for 2025, with the aim of bringing finances to a “planned but manageable deficit”.

It said the party was in a “difficult financial position” with a staff pay freeze and strict vacancy controls in place as it seeks to stabilise its finances, adding that it needs “at least £4 million” to adequately finance the 2026 elections.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, Threads, X or Facebook.

Labour has received hundreds of thousands of pounds from wealthy individuals and trade unions this year, however.

The latest data from the election watchdog covers the first quarter of 2025, between January and March.

Lords minister and former Labour general secretary Reginald Collins was by far the biggest individual donor.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham may be critical of a number of the party’s recent policies, but the union still notably gave Labour more than £400,000, more than any one individual donor.

While companies made up a relatively small amount of Labour donations so far this year, Starmerite think tank Labour Together gave the most, including more than several trade unions, donating almost £100,000.

Most of the donors’ gifts were in cash, but some were payments in kind.

Labour received the second highest number of donations of any party, at £2.4 million after the Tories, who received 3.4 million despite Kemi Badenoch’s troubles.

Despite Reform leading both parties in the polls, Nigel Farage’s party received £1.5 million in donations overall.

Biggest individual donors:

Reginald Collins £350,000.00 Maqbool Ahmed £75,180.00 Richard Swann £50,000.00 Amin Hemani £50,000.00 Waheed Alli £35,000.00 Jason Stockwood £20,000.00 Robert Latham £15,000.00 Jennifer Clifton £10,000.00 Robert Latham £5,000.00 Gordon Dalyell £5,000.00 Antony Gormley £4,500.00 Martin Littler £3,000.00 Ian McLaughlin £2,500.00

Biggest trade union donors:

Unite £414,610.52 Unison £347,562.68 GMB £229,448 CWU £101,205.93 ASLEF £28,404.29 USDAW £16,827 FBU £11,725.00 CTU £11,541.79

Biggest company donors:

Labour Together £98,726.32 SSE PLC £22,400 Scotia Gas Networks Limited £4,400.00 PG Paper Company Limited £3,928 London Hotel Group Limited £3,750.00 Scottish and Southern Energy Power Distribution Limited £3,200.00 Invicta Public Affairs £3,000