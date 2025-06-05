First ever survey of Muslim Labour politicians shows tensions over Gaza

The relationship between Muslims and Labour is at “breaking point”, with the party’s response to Gaza at the heart of tensions, according to a survey of Labour’s Muslim representatives.

The report, by the Labour Muslim Network, surveyed Muslim MPs, councillors and mayors. It found that more than half (53%) of Muslim Labour representatives believe the party does not take Islamophobia seriously.

It also found that two thirds (66%) of Muslim representatives say they are not treated equally compared to other representatives, one in three (38%) describe the party as institutionally Islamophobic, and more than half (58%) feel the current Labour government has represented Muslim communities seriously.

The survey found that the Palestine-Israel conflict was a major wedge between the government and Muslim representatives, with 82% judging Keir Starmer’s handling of the Gaza crisis since October 2023 as fairly bad or very bad.

A further three quarters (77%) support suspending all UK arms exports to Israel, and 84% support implementing sanctions against it.

Almost all (97%) back immediate recognition for the State of Palestine.

The report said it surveyed 221 accepted respondents out of a total available population of 477 Muslim Labour representatives, giving it a 5% margin of error with a 95% confidence level.

One anonymous Labour MP described how they feel they are consistently viewed with distrust.

“There’s often a sense of unease about what I might say or think, especially regarding issues like Palestine. It sometimes feels like I’m being scrutinised through a different lense… that level of suspicion is isolating.”

Another quote from an anonymous MP said they had been told by two fellow MPs to “stop focusing on Gaza”.

“I’ve been told to delete social media posts, adapt statements and accept statements that I had not agreed.”

While a Muslim councillor said there was “systematic Islamophobia” within the party.

“We are treated as second class members.”

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, Threads, X or Facebook.

The report’s authors warned that there has been a significant shift in the political landscape in recent years, putting at risk Labour’s well established and long-standing relationship with British Muslim communities.

“The historic ties between Muslims and Labour is now at a breaking point.

“The intolerable rise in Islamophobia, anger and discontent with the leadership’s response to the genocide in Gaza, and heightened scrutiny of Muslim political expression at all levels in the party have all contributed to an unprecedented tension between Labour and Muslim communities.”

The authors called for Labour to “recommit to ensuring that all members— including Muslim representatives—are treated with dignity, respect, and equality at every level.”

Responding to the report’s findings, a Labour Party spokesperson said: “The Labour Party is proud of the diversity of our party, including the increase in the number of Muslim MPs in the Parliamentary Labour Party and having the first Muslim Lord Chancellor in Shabana Mahmood, and the first Muslim Mayor of London in Sadiq Khan.

“We are the party of equality and we take any complaints of discrimination, including Islamophobia, seriously. All complaints are assessed in line with our complaints policies and procedures through our independent complaints system.”