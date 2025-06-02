Navendu Mishra quietly stands down as PPS for Angela Rayner

Navendu Mishra quietly resigned as a Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) for Angela Rayner two weeks ago, LabourList understands.
It is understood Mishra stood down for personal reasons on May 16. He was appointed as Rayner’s PPS after the general election win last July.
The deputy Prime Minister’s other PPSs Harpreet Uppal and Mark Ferguson continue in their roles.
Writing on his blog today, Mishra said: “I will continue to play a significant role supporting this Government and our policies from the backbenches. It is the greatest source of pride and honour for me to have been re-elected as the Member of Parliament for Stockport – the Deputy Prime Minister’s hometown.
“I remember clearly the support and guidance she kindly gave me as a young activist in Stockport; my ongoing support for her is unwavering.”
