Welfare reform bill: Rebel Labour MPs on why they back reasoned amendment

Keir Starmer faces one of the biggest rebellions his administration has seen yet, with rebel numbers into three figures going public to voice their opposition to the government’s welfare reforms.

Over 100 Labour MPs have now put their names publicly to a “reasoned amendment” launched last night that would derail the government’s controversial welfare reform bill.

Here is some of the rebels’ explanations about why they have gone public, after weeks in which many MPs’ opposition was mainly conducted in private – and despite a reported recent escalation of disciplinary warnings about the consequences of rebellion. One rebel, Josh Fenton-Glynn, called it an “incredibly painful” decision to break the whip for the first time, but warned the government was “forcing loyal MPs into an impossible position”.

Josh Fenton-Glynn, MP for Calder Valley

“Today, I have co-signed an amendment with over 100 of my colleagues that would stop the welfare reform proposals from becoming law. I want to be clear this is not a decision I have taken lightly. In eight years as a councillor and almost a year as an MP, I have not broken the whip…while I will support a hard choice where it can be justified in pursuit of a larger goal, I won’t support a bad choice,” he said in a long statement on social media.

READ MORE: Full text of reasoned amendment – and list of rebel Labour MPs

“Before I was elected to Parliament, I worked extensively on the welfare system with Oxfam, the Child Poverty Action Group, and Church Action on Poverty. It’s because of this experience that I know making the proposed changes to the welfare system, at a time when so much needs to be done to improve our healthcare system, will simply lead to people being forced into poverty with potentially greater costs to our health and care system as a result.

“I believe there are elements to the government’s welfare reform proposals that are genuinely good and progressive, including the funding for back-to-work reforms, such as the “right to try”, increased funding to support people into work, and scrapping Work Capability Assessments (WCA). But the changes to the PIP ratings that would mean, at present, that someone who can’t put their trousers on, who needs help with showering, and who can’t go to the toilet without supervision, is told that they are capable of work, don’t reflect the need for change.”

Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley

“I’ve signed this amendment. Disabled people have not been consulted and we have not given enough time for the government’s reforms on employment support to work. In the middle of a cost of living crisis, we cannot risk a rushed Bill taking money off disabled people.”

Jo Platt, MP for Leigh and Atherton

“I’m one of 108 Labour MPs who’ve signed the Reasoned Amendment opposing the Universal Credit and PIP Bill. I don’t support the status quo – we need reform of the benefits system. But this Bill isn’t it. We need to pause, consult properly with disabled people, and get this right.”

Polly Billington, MP for East Thanet

“I signed this amendment because the government’s current plans risk pushing some people further away from work. They have not been designed with disabled people and will kick in before the reforms to our NHS, transport and the workplace have yet to have an impact.”

Sam Rushworth, MP for Bishop Auckland

“Yes, I was a signatory to this. I believe the government has good intentions (and a difficult job) to make benefits fairer and stem the unsustainable increase in costs, but the PIP cliff-edge in this bill is too steep and I fear would harm those I came into politics to serve.”

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, Threads, X or Facebook.

Meg Hillier, MP for Hackney South and Shoreditch

Hillier told The Guardian: “We all want the Labour government to succeed in getting people back into work and supporting those who can’t. We don’t want to defeat the government but we want the government to think again. We are being asked to vote before consultation with disabled people and before impact assessments.”

“We recognise that the financial situation is difficult. As the chancellor says governing is about choices. We don’t disagree that there is a need to reform welfare but it’s hard to deliver the proposed improvements in the proposed timescale. And disabled people must be protected.”

Anneliese Midgley, MP for Knowsley

“I’ve signed this amendment because I believe the government need to think again. The proposals are rushed. They will financially penalise disabled people and risk pushing some people away from work.” Andy McDonald, MP for Middlesbrough and Thornaby East

“I am one of 108 Labour MPs who have signed this Reasoned Amendment to decline a Second Reading of the UC and PIP Bill. I do so particularly because disabled people have not been consulted and because it will drive thousands into poverty.”

Terry Jermy, MP for South West Norfolk

“Welfare needs reform but I cannot support these proposals. Disabled people have seen the brunt of cuts for too long. We need a system that is fair, fast & efficient. I do not believe these proposals achieve that balance.”

Paul Foster, MP for South Ribble

“I, along with many colleagues, have attempted to engage privately and behind the scenes with the DWP Ministers to express our deep rooted concerns in respect to the proposed Personal Independent Payments (PIP) and Universal Credit (UC) changes being proposed but unfortunately haven’t been listened too.

“We put forward what we considered were the appropriate mechanisms, consultations and reviews required prior to us being asked to consider the revised legislation in the autumn and then vote. Whilst I fully understand and wholeheartedly accept that the Welfare System as it currently exists requires reform, these proposals we are being asked to pass next week are just unacceptable.

“I have been a proud member of the Labour Party for almost 20 years, served as a Labour Councillor for over 17 years, leading a Council for over 5 years, and a Labour MP for almost a year now, and never before have I been placed in a position where I have ever had to vote against the whip. Never.

“However, having very carefully considered the legislation being tabled I have this morning asked for my name to be added to the ‘reasoned amendment’ in the name of my colleague Dame Meg Hillier.”

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, MP for Clapham and Brixton Hill

“Slashing disability benefits in this way would remove vital support from millions of families, plunging hundreds of thousands into poverty.

“I will be voting against.”