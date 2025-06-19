Government whip Vicky Foxcroft resigns over benefit reforms

Government whip Vicky Foxcroft has resigned from her role after admitting she cannot support the proposed reforms to disability benefits.

In a letter to the Prime Minster, the MP for Lewisham North said that, while the benefits system was in “desperate need of reform”, “I do not believe that cuts to personal independence payment and the health element of Universal Credit should be part of the solution.”

Foxcroft, who previously served as shadow minister for disabled people until the general election, added: “When you asked me to be the Shadow Minister for Disabled People in 2020, I had no idea the impact this role would have on me. I knew life was difficult for disabled people, but via my engagement with disabled people and their organisations I would learn that it was even tougher than I had imagined.

“I have wrestled with whether I should resign or remain in the government and fight for change from within.

“Sadly it is now seems that we are not going to get the changes I desperately wanted to see. I therefore tender my resignation as I know I will not be able to do the job that is required of me and whip – or indeed vote – for reforms which include cuts to disabled people’s finances.

(1/2) With a heavy heart, I have written to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as a whip. Whilst I will continue to support the government in delivering the change the country so desperately needs, I cannot vote in favour of the proposed reforms to disability benefits. pic.twitter.com/GcOYNF6SLT — Vicky Foxcroft 💙 (@vickyfoxcroft) June 19, 2025

The resignation is the first among those on the government payroll over the issue of disability benefit and comes amid fears of a widespread backbench rebellion over the plans, with more than 100 Labour MPs expressing concern over the proposals. It is thought that as many as 50 may vote against the cuts when they come to a vote in the House of Commons.

The reforms, which form part of the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill, is due to face second reading in early July.

Reaction from Labour MPs and party figures

Labour MPs have been quick to react to the news of Foxcroft’s resignation, with several crediting her “brave and principled stand”.

Crewe and Nantwich MP Connor Naismith expressed “huge respect” for Foxcroft and said: “This must have been an incredibly difficult situation, but she should be commended for standing by her principles.

“I agree with her that reducing the welfare bill is the right ambition, but cuts to Universal Credit and personal independence payment should not be part of the solution.”

Jonathan Brash, Hartlepool MP and member of the ‘Blue Labour’ group, expressed support for Foxcroft and said: “She’s right. Our welfare system does need to change, but the cuts proposed are not the right way to do it.”

Calder Valley MP Josh Fenton-Glynn said: “Vicky is a friend and colleague. She has taken a brave and principled stand on this.”

Dawn Butler, MP for Brent East, said: “Vicky is my whip and we have had many conversations. I know this would have been a very hard decision to make. I totally understand and appreciate how hard she has worked and her decision.”

Nottingham East MP Nadia Whittome praised Foxcroft for her time as shadow minister for disabled people and said she “championed the principle of ‘nothing about us without us’ and meaningfully engaged with disabled people”.

“She understands the devastating impact that welfare cuts have on their lives. Total respect to her.”

Liverpool West Derby MP Ian Byrne expressed “solidarity” with Foxcroft, while suspended Labour MP and former shadow chancellor John McDonnell said: “Vicky Foxcroft worked really hard as the shadow minister for the disabled and as a result will have a thorough understanding of the implications of the benefit cuts on disabled people. I fully respect her for the decision she has taken.”

Outside of the PLP, political commentator and former Labour candidate Jovan Owusu-Nepaul said that Foxcroft had been a “real advocate for disabled people”. He said: “We should be supporting disabled people not making life harder.”