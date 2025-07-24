‘One year on, the Red Welsh Way is working – and we’re just getting started’

One year ago today, I became the leader of Welsh Labour. And I made a promise: to listen, learn and deliver on the things that matter most to you.

The people of Wales were clear then and are clear now: they want action. Not snappy slogans or playing politics. Just delivery that makes a real difference in their lives.

In my first weeks, I criss-crossed our country, from Bangor to Brecon, listening to what’s working, what’s not and where change is long overdue: faster healthcare, good jobs, better transport, and strong communities. Those priorities shaped my first year – and they will shape the path ahead.

Because this is a turning point. The next election is not routine – it’s a reckoning. Reform are rising. Plaid are retreating into fantasy. And only Welsh Labour has both the courage and the plan to move Wales forward.

‘Unity matters, but devolution will never mean duplication’

Last year was historic – I became the first ever female First Minister of Wales and the first female leader of Welsh Labour. But that was just the start. Over the past year, we have finally been able to work hand-in-hand with the UK Government as a partnership in power after fourteen years of Tory governments bringing chaos and decline.

Because unity matters, it means we can win more for Wales. We’ve seen the largest budget in the history of devolution, £445million for Welsh rail after over a decade of Tory underinvestment, £118million to help make coal tips safe across our communities and hearing our concerns when it came to the winter fuel allowance and welfare reforms.

Wales has seen key benefits of this partnership in power already. But having a seat at the table doesn’t mean we will ever be nervous about shaking that table when the moment arises. We will always stand up for Wales first, no matter who is in Downing Street.

Devolution will never mean duplication. We lead in our own way – the Red Welsh Way. Distinct. Proudly Welsh. Fiercely focused on delivery. We’ve made the case – and Keir Starmer has listened.

‘We believe in Wales and the potential it has’

Over 150,000 people across Wales received a wage boost with the rise in the National Minimum and National Living Wage. There are hundreds of millions of pounds extra to spend on the NHS, schools, public transport and roads. NHS waiting lists have come down and thousands of potholes have been filled in.

These are real, tangible achievements that Welsh Labour has delivered and will continue to deliver, as well as protecting things we fought hard for, like free prescriptions and free school meals.

Just last week, we hit the milestone of 50 million school meals delivered. These are things worth fighting for and we will continue to protect these parts of daily life that people across Wales rely on.

We believe in Wales and the potential it has. We’ve backed Welsh businesses with real investment, creating over 40,000 jobs this Senedd term, and our £1 billion Investment Zone in North East Wales is on track to deliver 6,000 jobs.

We’ve focused on healthcare, understanding it’s the backbone of every community, and we’re finally giving women’s health the attention it deserves. We’ve put £3 million into a new Women’s Health Research Centre and by March 2026, we’ll have a Women’s Health Hub in every single health board area.

With Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru, our publicly-owned renewable energy developer, we’re taking major steps to secure a clean, green energy future for Wales and making sure that the wealth created by our natural resources stays in Wales and benefits our communities.

And Wales is moving – literally! The £2 billion A465 upgrade, the biggest infrastructure investment since devolution, is now complete and public transport is changing too.

We’ve invested £110 million to improve local transport, cutting fares for young people, upgrading bus services, making school routes safer, and rolling out more electric vehicle charging points. We’re working with the UK Government on five new stations and the North Wales Metro is delivering reliable, regular services.

‘It’s time to stand up to Farage and Plaid’

This past year, I’ve stuck to the promise I made to listen, to learn and to deliver.

This is the Red Welsh Way – fairness, ambition, and opportunity. It’s how we deliver real change. And in the face of Farage’s fearmongering and Plaid’s posturing, it’s the only credible path forward.

The next Senedd election won’t be a routine affair. And across the country, people are asking big, serious questions about the kind of future they want for Wales.

This is not a moment to look away. This is the moment to look forward – a moment of maximum opportunity. It’s time to stand up to Nigel Farage, who thinks bringing his divisive politics to Port Talbot for a day and threatening to send people back down the pits is the answer for Wales.

It’s time to stand up to Plaid’s fantasy economics and independence agenda, which collapse under the weight of scrutiny because of their completely uncosted and unplanned policies.

It’s time to stand up for an ambitious Wales that leads, not catches up. Only Welsh Labour can deliver that future for the people of Wales.

This year was just the start. There’s still more to do, more voices to hear, and more communities to back.

We won’t let Reform dismantle the NHS. We won’t let Plaid gamble with fantasy economics. And we won’t let anyone take Wales backwards.

So let’s keep going. Let’s build a modern, fair, confident Wales – together.