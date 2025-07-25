‘We’re back in the mainstream’: Corbyn’s old CLP endorses pro-Starmer slate

Once a bastion of Labour’s hard left, Islington North CLP has changed beyond recognition.

When Jeremy Corbyn dramatically resigned from Labour – after he was suspended over his reaction to a highly critical report on antisemitism – much of Islington North’s CLP left with him.

A shell was left behind, one that was unable to muster the support to defeat Corbyn at the 2024 general election. But now, with Corbyn launching a new party, Islington North will be ground zero for Labour’s fight against the insurgent far-left outfit.

And a group of determined organisers have rebuilt the CLP, with the goal of moving it into what one describes as the “mainstream” of the party.

‘Constructive supporters, not troublemakers’

No more can this be evidenced than by the CLP’s decision to endorse a slate of pro-Keir Starmer candidates in the upcoming National Constitutional Committee elections. Islington North backed Hajira Piranie, Adam Langleben, and Lucy Naylor.

The trio were part of a Labour to Win slate, and cleared by far the most CLP endorsements of any candidates.

Speaking to LabourList, the CLP’s secretary Alex Gardiner said: “For the first time ever Islington North has backed a more mainstream slate. That’s a sign of how the local party’s changed.

“We are going to conference to be constructive supporters, rather than troublemakers.”

Part of the thinking behind the endorsements was to send a message, Gardiner said.

“We really wanted to make sure that the first time the new reconstituted party was active that we sent a clear message that we are back in the mainstream.”

‘We’ve moved on’

Most eye-catching is Islington North’s decision to back Langleben, the director of moderates’ think tank and campaign group Progressive Britain, and long-time thorn in the side of Corbyn over how Labour handled antisemitism.

Asked about backing Langleben, in light of the criticism of how Corbyn dealt with antisemitism during his leadership, Gardiner said: “I mean, basically, in the new exec, we have people who left the party who are now back in the party and holding party positions.

“So I think the idea that Islington was united behind (Corbyn’s) approach to it is completely false. And it’s a live issue that very many people here wanted to show that we’ve moved on from.”

LabourList also spoke to Langleben, who said the endorsement showed that Labour was in a “very different place” today to what it was six or seven years ago.

“I’m not saying that [antisemitism] doesn’t exist anymore in the party, I’m sure it does exist, but I’m not sure it’s any greater in the Labour party anymore than any of the other political parties.”

He said Islington North’s decision to nominate him would have been “unconscionable” five years ago.

“I haven’t had a whisper of anything this time around when I’ve stood for the NCC, and so I’m not seeing any negative social media comments.”

In a statement, Corbyn told LabourList his victory in Islington North was “just the beginning”.

“We will keep campaigning to end child poverty, support disabled people and end the genocide in Gaza. And we will keep fighting for real change.”