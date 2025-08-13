Tributes paid to ‘much-loved’ Caerphilly MS Hefin David after sudden death

Tributes have been paid to Caerphilly MS Hefin David, who has died suddenly at the age of 47.

David served the town as a councillor for ten years, before being elected as a member of the Senedd in 2016.

He leaves behind his partner, Labour MS for Cynon Valley Vikki Howells, and two children.

In a statement, First Minister of Wales and leader of Welsh Labour Eluned Morgan said: “We are extremely saddened by the sudden death of Hefin. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time.

“Hefin was a much-loved member of the Labour family. He served Caerphilly as a councillor and a Member of the Senedd with pride and passion.

“He was an outstanding politician, warm and enthusiastic and a great communicator – especially on behalf of his constituents. He will be greatly missed.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer also joined the chorus of tributes to David and said: “The entire Labour movement will join me in griving the loss of Hefin David.

“He was a powerful voice for the people of Wales and a committed public servant, who dedicated his life to making sure every person and community in Wales had the opportunities and support they deserve.

“As Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly, where he was born and lived, he was incredibly proud of his community.

“Our hearts are with his family and those who knew and loved him at this painful time. May he rest in peace.”

‘He championed the people of Caerphilly’

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens said: “We have lost a dear friend and colleague. Hefin was a genuine, clever and caring man. Deeply proud of Caerphilly, and in Hefin, Caerphilly had a dedicated and committed representative.”

Caerphilly MP Chris Evans also paid tribute to David and said: “It is hard to believe that someone so vital as Hefin has passed away. Anyone who ever met him either personally or professionally couldn’t not have been impressed by his passion and energy for his job.

“Throughout his political career, he championed the people of Caerphilly. Whether on the airwaves, in print or on the doorsteps, Hefin never stopped speaking up for the place he called home.

“As both a friend and colleague I admired him and will miss him deeply. My thoughts are with his family, his two young daughters and everyone who Hefin touched throughout his life.”

Former MP for Caerphilly Wayne David said: “In Caerphilly, we are all deeply saddened by this terrible news. Hefin was a close and true friend, a great colleague for many years, and a wonderful and dedicated Senedd Member for Caerphilly. He will be truly missed.”

MP for Gower Tonia Antoniazzi said she was left “deeply saddened” by the news and said: “Hefin was a tireless champion for Caerphilly and dedicated to the community he served.”

Swansea West MP Torsten Bell said David’s death was a “great loss for the community he served so passionately”.

Tributes have also been paid from across the political spectrum, with Plaid MS Delyuth Jewell describing his passing as “desperately tragic”, while Conservative MS Tom Giffard called him “a true maverick, a backbencher willing to call out the government in standing up for his constitunts and the things he believed in.”

“He was a good person – it’s rare you can call people in other parties a friend, but Hefin was certainly that,” Giffard added.

His death will trigger a by-election for his constituency seat in the Senedd.

