Labour selections process begins for next year’s mayoral elections

Applications to become a Labour mayoral candidate for next year’s elections are now open, with a deadline for two positions fast approaching.
The candidate selection process has begun for all four new combined authority mayoral posts which will be contested for the first time next year; Greater Essex, Hampshire and Solent, Norfolk and Suffolk, and Sussex.
Applications for Greater Essex and Norfolk and Suffolk close on August 31, with no deadline announced yet for the other two mayoral positions.
The four regions were selected as priority areas for the government’s devolution programme in February. Two other priority regions, Cumbria and Cheshire and Warrington, will see their inaugural mayoral elections take place alongside local elections in their area in May 2027.
The Conservatives have selected their candidates for all four of next year’s mayoral elections; Louise McKinlay (Greater Essex), Tim Passmore (Norfolk and Suffolk), Katy Bourne (Sussex) and Donna Jones (Hampshire and Solent). The Liberal Democrats have also begun the process of selecting their candidates for Norfolk and Suffolk and Hampshire and Solent.
