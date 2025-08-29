Labour ‘must examine people working in rail industry after Hull dispute’ – Aslef

Labour should “take a look” at people operating within the rail industry, the general secretary of Aslef has said, ahead of a solidarity rally over an industrial dispute with Hull Trains.

Trade union activists will join Aslef at the rally at Hull Paragon station today, as the union continues to battle Hull Trains over the dismissal of one of its members.

The union claims the driver was unfairly dismissed after raising fears of fatigue at a safety meeting. In solidarity, the general secretaries of 30 trade unions – including several affiliated with Labour – have written to Hull Trains warning that sacking the driver damaged the safety culture on Britain’s railways.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

In the letter, Fire Brigades Union general secretary Steve Wright said: “We want to make it really clear. The FBU will stand by all workers in struggle, as that solidarity is fundamental to what makes our unions powerful.”

Speaking to LabourList, Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said that railways will be less safe if drivers can’t come forward with personal issues without fear of dismissal.

“If they get away with this in Hull Trains, the culture that we spent 23 years applying, trying to get people to come forward if they’ve got family issues, or had a traumatic event, or have got a medical issue, people just won’t come report anymore, and we’ll have a less safe railway.”

He said: “The government should have a look at people operating within the industry.”

He added the press had been briefed that the driver was asleep at the wheel, but this was “untrue”.

According to the union, when the company downloaded the black box it discovered the driver had driven perfectly and correctly throughout his journeys.

“It is interesting that I’m more than willing to have an open debate with anybody from Hull Trains, with the press – or anybody else present – to make our case, yet they keep hiding,” Whelan said.

In the latest ballot, drivers for Hull Trains voted to continue strike action by 17 members to 15. There have been, to date, 72 days of strike action at Hull trains.

A spokesperson for Hull Trains, said: “Hull Trains follows highly regulated industry standard agreements and procedures for safety. We have stringent safety reporting processes and provide extensive ongoing training and health and wellbeing support for our colleagues which has secured industry recognition.

“The company has made a number of proposals for a resolution of this matter with Aslef. We remain committed to open dialogue to resolve this situation and avoid further disruption to our customers.”