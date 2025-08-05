Labour conference to vote on CLPs’ bid to shake up selections

Labour party conference will vote on three CLP amendments which aim to shake up selections.

In a report from a recent NEC meeting, member Ann Black said only four constitutional amendments from CLPs met the conference arrangements committee (CAC) criteria, and three related to how general election candidates are selected.

Black wrote that the amendments were “born of frustration at the delays and disempowerment in selecting general election candidates”, and the NEC moved to oppose the amendments.

‘Sympathy for the underlying motivation’

Bracknell CLP submitted an amendment to prevent those who have power over the party’s selection process, including members of the NEC, from running for selection themselves without first resigning from their position.

Black said such a move “would exclude committee members who are already councillors, prevent staff filling in as paper candidates, and leave them jobless if not selected.”

Lewes CLP would entitle CLPs where Labour polled below 20% to initiate their own selection at any time, and North Herefordshire would install candidates no later than three years after the preceding election – preventing the party from parachuting in candidates at the last minute.

“There was sympathy for the underlying motivation and though the NEC opposed them, members said that CLPs should be more involved next time,” Black said.

Last-minute selections

Labour filled more than two dozens seats with last-minute selections at the last election.

Controversially, these included six pro-leadership members of the NEC: Then-chair James Asser, Gurinder Singh Josan, Luke Akehurst, LGA Labour leader Nesil Caliskan, Unison’s Mark Ferguson, and Usdaw’s Michael Wheeler.

All six were duly elected as MPs.

Former Keir Starmer aide Chris Ward was also picked in Brighton after Lloyd Russell-Moyle’s last-minute deselection.

Other late selections included former Rachel Reeves adviser Heather Iqbal, who was selected in Batley and Dewsbury, and Starmerite think tank Labour Together’s director Josh Simons, who was selected in Makerfield.

A senior Labour legal official, Alex Barros-Curtis, was also selected in Cardiff West.

Heather Iqbal lost to pro-Gaza independent Iqbal Mohamed, but the others were all successful.

CORRECTION: This piece and LabourList’s daily newsletter on Tuesday previously stated that the NEC had blocked the amendments. LabourList understands that they are still likely to be voted on at conference. This was incorrect – as the piece now states, the NEC simply opposed them . We would like to apologise for the error.