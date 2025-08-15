Oliver Ryan to have Labour whip reinstated in September

Burnley MP Oliver Ryan will have the Labour Party whip returned in September when Parliament returns from recess.

Ryan was one of two MPs suspended in February this year for offensive messages in the ‘Trigger Me Timbers’ WhatsApp group, alongside former health minister Andrew Gwynne.

LabourList understands that Ryan received a six-month suspension from his party membership and will have the whip reinstated when MPs return from recess.

Three Labour councillors were expelled from the party over the messages, with two others receiving a six-month suspension.

A party complaints process is understood to still be ongoing in relation to Gwynne and a sixth councillor.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “These matters have been investigated throughly, in line wiht the Labour Party’s rules and procedures.

“The Labour Party took swift action as soon as we became aware of the activity in this WhatsApp group. The party will not hesitate to take action against members who fall short of the high standards we expect, in line with our rules and procedures. We cannot comment further on any ongoing investigatons.”

