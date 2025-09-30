Andy Burnham plays down speculation about Labour leadership bid

Andy Burnham played down speculation he was preparing for a leadership bid, instead telling a Labour conference fringe event he was opening up a debate about the future of the party.

After a series of media interviews in the lead up to conference sent rumour mills into overdrive, Burnham was keen to sidestep efforts to pin him down on his ambitions to replace Keir Starmer.

He told an event hosted by The Guardian: “The only thing I have launched is a debate.”

He was asked if he had had any conversations with northwest MPs about them stepping down to allow him to take their place in a by-election.

“I’m not going to go and say every conversation I have with every MP.”

Burnham used the excuse that he was not in Parliament to avoid questions about challenging the Prime Minister.

“I can’t launch a leadership campaign. I’m not in Parliament,” he said.

Despite this, the Manchester Mayor was happy to give his views on a number of national issues, including Britain’s relationship with the European Union.

“I’m going to be honest. I’m going to say it, I want to rejoin. I hope, in my lifetime, I see this country rejoin the European Union. I’m absolutely clear about that. I believe in unions of all kinds.”

He also reiterated his support for Lucy Powell, although he was careful to add he had nothing against Bridget Phillipson.

“I think we need a more inclusive, collaborative approach to running the party, a more democratic approach.”