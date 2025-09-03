Angela Rayner admits to underpaying stamp duty on second home – and considered resignation

Angela Rayner has referred herself to the Standards Advisor after admitting she did not pay enough tax on a second home.

Speaking to the Electoral Dysfunction podcast with Sky News’ Beth Rigby, Rayner said she received inaccurate advice and was liable to pay additional stamp duty.

She said: “I have alerted and referred myself to the independent adviser on the ministerial code to ensure that they can look transparently at what has happened, and also contacted HMRC to say that, there is additional tax owing on this, and that I’m prepared to pay that and fully comply with the HMRC as well.”

Rayner reiterated that she deeply regretted the error that was made and that she was not trying to dodge tax. She also told the podcast that she spoke to her family about resigning as Deputy Prime Minister.

“I’ve been in shock, really, because I thought I’d done everything properly, and I relied on the advice that I received and I’m devastated because I’ve always upheld the rules and always have done.

“Often my family are dragged in because of what my role is and what I do. But I try to uphold the high standards, and that’s why I’ve referred myself so that the independent advice can look at everything.”

