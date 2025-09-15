‘Democracy is good for everyone – but we have to make it live up to its promise’

More than 30 years ago, the Labour Party came together with the other parties represented in the House of Commons and initiated the establishment of a unique organisation: Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD).

It was, as the public body’s first annual report put it, “an imaginative response” to “unprecedented changes” throughout the world

In the 1990s, the world was at a democratic turning point. The mood was optimistic, yet still, as the foundation’s first chief executive noted in 1995, “seeking balance in the world’s search for peace and stability remains unpredictable…Russia remains democratically unstable…the Middle East peace process is slow…[and] the value of democracy itself is challenged with widespread disillusionment”.

So far, so familiar.

Democratic decline

Today, the world sits at a dangerous turning point. Evidence shows that instead of turning towards democracy, many countries are instead looking to autocracy. Democracy levels the world over are at their lowest since the Cold War, following 18 years in a row of democratic decline.

Across the globe, people are losing faith in politics. Whether through misinformation, poor service delivery, or a sense that their voices don’t count, trust in democratic institutions is eroding. Meanwhile, the challenges facing our political systems – from climate change to misinformation – demand global coordinated action, with people able to have a say in what that action is.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

In my first year as Chair of Westminster Foundation for Democracy, I’ve seen again and again that no country, including our own, has all the answers. But I’ve also seen how UK support for democratic governance, the rule of law, and human rights makes a positive difference abroad and at home, and how it strengthens our relationships with partners around the world.

Working in over 50 countries, WFD’s teams of local experts see these challenges up close – and they work in partnership with leaders, parliaments, and civil society to respond to them. We support parliaments to become more open and better reflect the communities they serve, assist political parties to become more inclusive, back civil society organisations to speak truth to power, and help make sure elections are free and fair.

Practical benefits

This isn’t abstract work – it delivers practical benefits for people overseas and at home in the UK.

Strong democracies create better environments for trade and investment, tackle the root causes of instability and irregular migration, deliver more sustained economic growth, and make faster progress on development outcomes. That’s a win-win: good for the countries WFD works in and good for the UK

The Labour Party has a role to play. Drawing on our long history of solidarity with our sister parties, we share lessons drawn from our own experiences. Through WFD’s Labour Party programme, we continue this tradition, working across countries in the Western Balkans, Africa, and the Middle East.

READ MORE: Labour Party Conference 2025: Full LabourList events programme, revealed

The conflicts we see today – in Palestine, Ukraine, Sudan, Myanmar and elsewhere – are profound human tragedies. They also demonstrate why strengthening democratic institutions matters so urgently. Supporting dialogue and participation, ensuring political systems can serve everyone’s needs and resolve differences without violence, and building trust in institutions aren’t just noble ideals. They are the foundations that prevent societies from descending into violence and create pathways to lasting peace and prosperity.

From Serbia to Indonesia, from Nigeria to Ukraine, I see people standing up for the values that underpin democratic life: fairness, inclusion, and accountability. They understand that democracy is never “finished”, but something we must continuously protect, improve, and adapt. And that when democracy works better, people live better lives – wherever they are in the world.

As we mark International Day of Democracy, let’s remember that democracy’s strength lies not in its perfection, but in its promise – a promise that can only be fulfilled with sustained and direct support.

Share your thoughts. Contribute on this story or tell your own by writing to our Editor. The best letters every week will be published on the site. Find out how to get your letter published.