Bridget Phillipson leads initial PLP nominations for deputy leadership election

Bridget Phillipson is leading the way in the number of nominations from the Parliamentary Labour Party in the deputy leadership contest.
The Education Secretary has so far secured 44 nominations from MPs, followed by former leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell on 35 and followed by Clapham and Brixton Hill MP and Socialist Campaign Group member Bell Ribeiro-Addy on eight.
Emily Thornberry holds seven nominations from MPs, with three backing Liverpool Wavertree MP Paula Barker and two backing local government minister Alison McGovern.
Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.
- SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].
- SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.
- DONATE: If you value our work, please chip in a few pounds a week and become one of our supporters, helping sustain and expand our coverage.
- PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or projects, email [email protected].
- ADVERTISE: If your organisation would like to advertise or run sponsored pieces on LabourList‘s daily newsletter or website, contact our exclusive ad partners Total Politics at [email protected].
More from LabourList
Labour’s deputy leadership election prompts questions for everyone
Bridget Phillipson’s speech to TUC in full as she fights for deputy leadership
Fabian Society: ‘Let’s all do what we can to ensure the process is constructive and comradely’