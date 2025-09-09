Bridget Phillipson leads initial PLP nominations for deputy leadership election

Bridget Phillipson is leading the way in the number of nominations from the Parliamentary Labour Party in the deputy leadership contest.

The Education Secretary has so far secured 44 nominations from MPs, followed by former leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell on 35 and followed by Clapham and Brixton Hill MP and Socialist Campaign Group member Bell Ribeiro-Addy on eight.

Emily Thornberry holds seven nominations from MPs, with three backing Liverpool Wavertree MP Paula Barker and two backing local government minister Alison McGovern.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.