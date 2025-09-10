What do trade union bosses want from Labour’s next deputy leader?

TUC Congress in Brighton is coming to a close, with this year’s conference being clouded by the impending Labour deputy leadership election.

With the party’s affiliated unions having significant sway in the process, LabourList caught up with some of the general secretaries attending Congress to ask what they want to see from a new deputy leader.

‘Labour lacks genuine working class voices’

Almost unanimously, general secretaries called for another working-class voice to replace Angela Rayner as deputy leader.

FBU general secretary Steve Wright said that Rayner brought that background to the position of deputy leader, as well as being “steeped in trade union history from where she came from” and said: “I think we want someone that will listen to the trade unions”.

Dave Ward, general secretary of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said that Labour lacks “genuine working class voices” and called on the next deputy leader to “make the right choices, tell us what your choices are [and] tell us what your agenda is.”

“I think we’ve got to be realistic as a trade union movement – there is no point in backing a candidate who ain’t got a chance of winning. That would be stupidity at the moment.

“I feel the key thing about Labour and the opportunity for a different direction is what Andy Burnham decides to do. I think he holds the key to a lot of us hoping that we see a direction in Labour that we can continue to support.”

Christina McAnae, general secretary of Unison – one of the country’s largest trade unions, echoed the desire for a woman from outside of London to hold the title, as well as someone who has links to and is committed to the trade union movement.

READ MORE: Bridget Phillipson leads initial PLP nominations for deputy leadership election

‘Don’t shy away from the debate or the argument’

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said he looked forward to working with whoever is elected – and hoped they would carry on the “good work” of Angela Rayner.

“I always look for people who engage. I always look for people who don’t shy away from the debate or the argument. There will be days quite naturally where we will be firm but critical friends and there will be days where we want to support everything the government does – but in between, you need that dialogue. I think it’s that debate that creates a strong union bond and a strong Labour Party.”

READ MORE: Fabians: ‘Let’s all do what we can to ensure process is constructive and comradely’

‘Angela Rayner is a huge loss’

Joanne Thomas, the new general secretary of USDAW, said that while the credibility of any successful candidate is important, the deputy leader also needs to be someone with a history of delivering for working people.

She said: “I think Angela Rayner is a huge loss in that particular role, and the work she’s done was enormous, so I think we would be looking for something similar in terms of abilities. It would be great if it’s a woman, somebody that stands for trade union and workers’ rights – and we will push to enhance those.”

Thomas also expressed her preference for a candidate from outside of London, adding: “I think it’s always good to have somebody in any position of power that represents the North of England.”

READ MORE: Labour Party Conference 2025: Full LabourList events programme, revealed

‘It’s not about personalities, it’s about policies’

While not affiliated with the Labour Party, general secretary of the TUC Paul Nowak stressed that the next deputy leader should have delivering for workers as their number one priority.

“The qualities I want for any senior Labour politician are people who understand the real issues and concerns of working people, people who will deliver the Employment Rights Bill in full, and people who are going to be part of taking the big decisions at the next Budget to put money in the pockets of workers and not those with the broadest shoulders.

“It’s not about personalities, it’s about policies and delivering for workers.”

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

‘Wonder what degree others in government are taking pleasure in Rayner exit’

Several trade unions represented at the TUC are not affiliated with the Labour Party but have taken a degree of interest in the contest taking place and what it could mean for the wider labour movement.

Matt Wrack, former FBU general secretary and general secretary of the NASUWT, said that trade unions would expect to see a deputy leader “who engages with trade unions and takes them seriously”.

He expressed sympathy for Rayner, but added: “I think she’s clearly made mistakes that she shouldn’t have made.

“We do wonder to what degree some other people in government are taking great pleasure in it. I don’t think that bodes well.”