‘I am the only one in this race who can provide an alternative to the Government’s voice’

Emily Thornberry is one of the candidates standing to be deputy leader of the Labour Party. LabourList has approached all candidates for their pitch.

Lots of people want this contest to be about whether you’re a northern woman.

I admit it: I’m from London.

From a council estate, evicted from our home when my single mother fell behind on the bills after my dad walked out. But yes, from the south.

But the argument of north vs south ignores the real question; is the next Deputy Leader of the Labour Party going to be someone who can use their mandate to say to the leadership, “this isn’t working, you should think again” when things go wrong – not rubber stamp more mistakes?

READ MORE: Labour’s deputy leadership election prompts questions for everyone

Is the next Deputy Leader going to be someone who will use their mandate to say to the leadership, “this isn’t working, you should think again” when things go wrong – not rubber stamp more mistakes?

Will it be someone who is a campaigner? Someone who, day in day out, will travel thousands of miles, knock on tens of thousands of doors for the party in every corner of the country? Someone who gets activists out canvassing? Someone who’s been doing that for decades?And having a ball while doing so?

The truth is, Bridget will get onto the ballot, and Lucy will likely closely follow her. Labour members will get to choose a northern woman if they want that.

As LabourList’s own polling shows, in that scenario there is a guaranteed winner.

But, the voting system for this election means there doesn’t need to be just a single alternative candidate, so MPs can choose what kind of Deputy Leader they want without worrying about splitting the vote in favour of the Deputy Leader they don’t want.

So, will MPs ensure the membership get a proper choice?

Will MPs give the membership a choice of someone who was not in the room signing off the welfare disaster? Someone who didn’t send them back home to their constituents, before climbing down at the despatch box?

Will MPs give the membership the choice of someone with an independent voice? Someone who believes she played a role in the government’s decision to recognise Palestine, who believes they must to do more to end the atrocities we are seeing in the Middle East?

And will MPs give the membership the choice of someone who above all is loyal to this party to their bones, and desperately wants to see it succeed?

If MPs want that Deputy Leader, I am the only choice.

Polling shows that I am the only one in this race who can provide an alternative to the Government’s voice.

If MPs think that we need to better communicate our successes, and have a voice that will help to stop a repeat of the mistakes we have seen in the first year of this government, you must take this opportunity for the Deputy Leader election to be a fair and open contest.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

Angela Rayner was a formidable Deputy Leader, and her rise to the top of British politics should be an inspiration to every working-class girl across the country. But let’s not pretend that what made her a great Deputy Leader was the postcode she was born in.

It was her personality, her ability to speak to anyone and everyone. Her ability to rally the troops in the election fights we have coming in 2026, to communicate Labour’s message on the doorstep and get it through to the voter.

If you agree that is what we need in a Deputy Leader, I am the only choice.