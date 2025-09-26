EXCLUSIVE: Lucy Powell: ‘I can be the listening, straight talking deputy leader our party needs’

Throughout the race to be Labour’s Deputy Leader, LabourList will be publishing a range of pieces from supporters of both candidates as well as offering a platform to both Bridget Phillipson and Lucy Powell to share their pitch to Labour members.

Standing as Deputy Leader was never in my head. Angela Rayner is a dear friend and she was a fantastic deputy leader and deputy Prime Minister. She leaves big shoes to fill.

As colleagues pushed me forward, and encouraged me to stand, I couldn’t step aside because I thought there were important things to say and to offer.

Since then, it’s been a whirlwind: securing MP, CLP and Affiliate nominations, making the ballot, hitting the road. Now I welcome the chance to speak directly to you, our members – because we all know the best source of news and debate in our movement is LabourList.

My pitch is simple. At this crucial moment in our first term of government, we need a full-time deputy leader to act as a bridge between our communities, our movement, trade unions and our government. A strong, independent voice who can unite our coalition and, yes, speak truth to power when needed. Someone who knows what it takes to rebuild our broad coalition and unite the country.

The honest truth is many members are frustrated with where we’ve got to, and motivated to have their say, wanting a contest and not a coronation. A chance for us to have a course correction so we can go on to win the next general election.

My politics have been shaped by growing up in Manchester under Thatcher, a place I’m proud to call home, where my kids go to the same comprehensive I did.

When Thatcher’s Tories were tearing down the North the Labour Party gave me hope and a home. I came of age in our Labour family.

I joined at 15, and have been an activist, organiser, MP, and Shadow and Cabinet Minister over the last 35 years. I am Labour through and through – and I will always fight for our Party and our movement.

I have seen first-hand how Labour succeeds: when we draw strength from our broad church to offer bold change. We are at our best when we are clear about whose side we are on, when our values shine through, and, above all, when we listen and respond.

As a full-time deputy leader, I will be that much-needed bridge between our movement, communities, elected representatives, and the party. For all our nations and regions. I won’t be confined by government office, but I will be in constituencies, unions, workplaces, councils, communities – ensuring your voices are heard. Because when we are in constant touch we are more successful.

Our movement is our strength not a weakness or something to face down.

I’m proud to have served as Leader of the House of Commons, overseeing transformative legislation in our first year. The biggest boost to employment rights in a generation; public ownership of our railways; creating Great British Energy; ending water bosses’ bonuses; abolishing hereditary peers; and strengthening renters rights. Labour change that will transform our country.

But we haven’t always celebrated these achievements as much as we should. Missteps have muddied the waters. Mistakes have lost us trust. That must change, because our communities need to feel the difference a Labour government makes.

When we need to change course, I will say so. When we need to adapt I will do that. And as we develop policies and plans I will stand up for you and your values. Rest assured of that.

It starts with listening. That’s why, as deputy leader, I’ll make listening a habit, not a one-off. At conference I’ll be starting something new – I’m calling it ‘Lucy Listens’ – a space where members can speak directly with me, in their own words. If you put your trust in me, I’ll take Lucy Listens on the road and online, holding regular events where we can come together.

As deputy leader, this will help me bring your voices to the heart of our Party and our Government. I won’t snipe from the sidelines, but I also won’t shy away. With your mandate I will have a powerful role which I will use – responsibly and in service of you.

This is how I have always done politics, and it’s why so many across our movement are backing me.

We cannot let populists divide us and fracture our country. The damage would be incalculable. Our job is to fight this threat not by tacking one way or another, but by telling a better story – a bold, progressive vision that can unite both our electoral coalition and the country. Otherwise, we risk losing votes to all sides.

Sometimes we come across as tactical, not principled and clear about our task. We have to be compelling about whose side we are on and in whose interests we are serving.

That’s why I will be campaigning full-time, laser-focused on connecting with our communities and fighting for the change they deserve. Wresting back the political megaphone to tell our Labour story louder.

This is how I will serve our party and you, our members.

That is how we will change the country. Together.