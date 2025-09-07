Home

Full list of new intake MPs promoted to first ministerial role in reshuffle

More than a dozen MPs elected at last year’s general election have been promoted to their first job in government in the reshuffle.

15 MPs, from the Wirral to Workington, have been appointed as junior ministers by Keir Starmer in his first shake-up of his administration since taking the office.

Among them include Dan Tomlinson as Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, Mike Tapp as Parliamentary Under-Secretary at the Home Office, Louise Sandher-Jones as Parliamentary Under-Secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and former Labour Together director Josh Simons as Parliamentary Secretary for the Cabinet Office (albeit as maternity cover for Satvir Kaur).

The latest tranche of ministerial appointments has seen Justin Madders, Janet Daby, Gareth Thomas, Fleur Anderson and Nia Griffith leave government.

