Labour Party Conference 2025: Full LabourList events programme, revealed

LabourList Karaoke & DJ Night

Monday 29th September, 20:00-01:00 | The Bierkeller, 6-8 Thomas Steers Way, L1 8LW

In partnership with Lime and Forest.

Featuring Heidi Alexander MP, Dawn Butler MP, Emily Thornberry MP, Alison McGovern MP, Stephen Kinnock MP, Stella Creasy MP, Mayor Steve Rotheram, Alistair Strathern MP, Tulip Siddiq MP, Dr Jeevun Sandher MP, Liam Conlon MP, Mark Ferguson MP, Yuan Yang MP, Noah Law MP, Alex Davies-Jones MP, Rupa Huq MP, Mayor Kim McGuinness, and Baroness Ayesha Hazarika – with more to be announced!

LabourList’s unmissable annual bash in partnership with Lime and Forest, from 8pm until 1am at the epic Bierkeller bar. Join us to let your hair down, hear top Labour figures DJing and singing, and support LabourList’s independent journalism.

We’ll be selling this year’s signature cocktails, the Powell Punch and the Bridgetini, and revealing which one sold most afterwards. Come and buy to support your favourite deputy leadership candidate!

Tickets have now sold out. There will be limited availability on the door, so make sure to arrive at 8 0’clock sharp!

Turning the rising Green tide

Sunday 28th September, 12:30-13:25 | Meeting Room 11a, ACC

Featuring:

Karin Christiansen (Chair) – Chair of the LabourList Board

John McTernan – Political Advisor and Strategist

Cllr Bella Sankey – Leader of Brighton and Hove City Council

Thangam Debbonaire – Cultural strategist and Member of the House of Lords

Scarlett Maguire – Pollster and Founder of Merlin Strategy

In partnership with Hold Fast Labour.

The Green Party often costs Labour seats—even when they don’t win. Their populist tactics target our base and split the vote. Join us for a dynamic session with campaigners and leading Labour figures who’ve faced them head-on. Learn how the Greens operate—and how we can beat them.

How can Labour use public ownership to defeat Reform?

Sunday 28th September, 13:30-14:30 | Meeting Room 11a, ACC

Featuring:

Emma Burnell (Chair) – Editor of LabourList

Cat Hobbs – We Own It

Mark Drakeford MS – Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, Former First Minister of Wales

Paul Sweeney MSP – MSP for Glasgow (Region)

Luke Tryl – Executive Director of More in Common

In partnership with We Own It.

Discover how public ownership offers a unifying, popular alternative to divisive politics—and why it wins votes in communities failed by the status quo. Join us to explore how this powerful antidote to Reform’s agenda can be scaled nationally, with a call to leaders at all levels to show whose side they’re on by backing public ownership.

LabourList Rally

Sunday 28th September, 17:00-19:00 | Revolucion de Cuba, Unit 17 Edward Pavilion, L3 4AF

Featuring:

Emma Burnell (MC) – Editor of LabourList

Ed Miliband MP – Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero

Steve Reed MP – Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government

Bridget Phillipson – Secretary of State for Education

Lucy Powell MP – Member of Parliament for Manchester Central

James Murray MP – Chief Secretary to the Treasury

Torsten Bell MP – Parliamentary Secretary for the Treasury

And many more!

In partnership with Whitehouse Communications and Tenacious Labs.

Join us for a high-energy rally to kick-off conference. Hear from senior Labour Party figures, chat with friends from across our movement, enjoy free food and drink, and meet like-minded activists.

Urgent action needed on the UK’s building safety crisis

Monday 29th September, 11:15-12:15 | Revolucion de Cuba, Unit 17 Edward Pavilion, L3 4AF

Featuring:

Thangam Debbonaire (Chair) – Cultural strategist and Member of the House of Lords

Kim Johnson MP – Member of Parliament for Liverpool Riverside

Joe Powell MP – Member of Parliament for Kensington and Bayswater

Steve Wright – General Secretary of the FBU

Cllr Michael Situ – Cabinet Member for Council Homes at Southwark Council

A representative from Social Housing Action Campaign

A representative from End our Cladding Scandal

In partnership with the Fire Brigades Union.

Eight years after Grenfell, many still live in unsafe homes. This panel will explore the building safety crisis, rooted in political choices, funding cuts, and deregulation. Speakers will call for urgent action on cladding, investment in fire services, and an end to building control privatisation.

What pupils are telling us: Listening and learning in the attendance crisis

Monday 29th September, 12:30-13:30 | Revolucion de Cuba, Unit 17, Edward Pavilion, L3 4AF

Featuring:

Tom Middlehurst (Chair) – Deputy Director of Policy for The Association of School and College Leaders

Susannah Hardyman MBE – CEO of Impetus

Sarah Smith MP – O pportunity Mission Champion

Avnee Morjaria – Associate Director for Public Services at IPPR

Dr Chris Tomlinson – CEO Co-op Academies Trust

Helen Hayes MP – Chair of the Education Select Committee

In partnership with Impetus.

Five years on from the pandemic, school attendance in England has hit record lows, with persistent absence more than doubling since 2019 and pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds worst affected. Behind the statistics are young people struggling with fragile emotional wellbeing, a demanding social media culture, and schools primed for academic success, with too many children slipping through the cracks and sometimes vanishing from the system altogether. This event will bring together educators, policymakers and parliamentarians to explore the scale of the attendance crisis, the pupil experiences behind it, and the bold reforms being proposed to rebuild trust, inclusion and opportunity in our schools.

An Atlantic bridge too far? How should Labour manage three more years of Trump?

Monday 29th September, 13:45-14:45 | Revolucion de Cuba, Unit 17, Edward Pavilion, L3 4AF

Featuring:

Anne McElvoy (Chair) – Executive Editor at Politico & co-host of ‘Politics at Sam and Anne’s’ podcast

Josh Freed – Senior Vice President at Third Way

Laura Chappell – Associate Director, Centre for Geopolitics and International Policy at IPPR

Josh Simons MP – Parliamentary Secretary in the Cabinet Office

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP – Member of Parliament for Aylesbury

In partnership with IPPR and Third Way.

This event will examine the diplomatic and political implications of Keir Starmer’s strategy of keeping close to Trump and explore its wider implications to Labour’s commitment to promoting multilateral democratic values in a dangerous world.

Next-Gen Government: Data & AI in public service

Monday 29th September, 15:00-16:00 | Revolucion de Cuba, Unit 17, Edward Pavilion, L3 4AF

Featuring:

Professor Tony Travers (Chair) – LSE School of Public Policy

Dr Cosmina Dorobantu – LSE Data Science Institute

Dame Chi Onwurah MP – Chair of the Science, Innovation and Technology Select Committee

Dr Allison Gardner MP – Chair of the AI APPG

Alexander Iosad – Director of Government Innovation Policy at Tony Blair Institute for Global Change

Gavin Freeguard – Policy Associate at Connected by Data

In partnership with the London School of Economics.

As this Labour Government looks to modernise government and reform the state, this panel explores how smarter use of data, better coordination, and AI can deliver more trusted and progressive services. With Dr Cosmina Dorobantu from the London School of Economics, we ask: how can AI reshape government for today’s citizens?

How Progressives Can Win the New Media Game

Monday 29th September, 16:30 – 17:30 | Camp and Furnace

Part of The Campaign Fringe – an all day space where effective campaigners share what works.

The right dominates TikTok, podcasts, and emerging platforms while progressives struggle with outdated media strategies. LabourList brings together practitioners, strategists, and creators to dissect how conservative movements built their new media empire and explore actionable strategies for progressive response. From viral content creation to platform-specific messaging, our expert speakers will share insights on how the left can exploit overlooked media opportunities in our hyperdigital landscape.

Featuring:

Gordon McKee – Labour MP for Glasgow South Berry Cochrane – Co-CEO, Forward Action Andy Twelves – Political Commentator and Newspaper Columnist Nadia Meeran – Digital Campaigns Strategist, 411 Rhys Everquill – Reporter, Leicester Gazette



Sign up now: LabourList: How Progressives Can Win the New Media Game @ THE CAMPAIGN FRINGE · Luma

Skills at the Source: Local Growth & National Impact

Tuesday 30th September, 08:45-09:45 | Meeting Room 11a, ACC

Featuring:

Karin Christiansen (Chair) – Chair of the LabourList Board

Alice Gardner – CEO of the Edge Foundation

Matt Parish – CEO of the Liverpool Football Club Foundation

Andrew Pakes MP – Chair of the Apprenticeships APPG

Helen Hayes MP – Chair of the Education Select Committee

Pat Carvalho – President of the Association of Colleges

In partnership with the Edge Foundation.

Discover how locally-led skills strategies can drive economic growth, align with Labour’s Growth Mission, and create real opportunities for young people. This event explores how education, industry, and local ambition can work together through a place-based approach—and what national policy can learn from local success.

Starmer’s Speech Watch Party and State of the Nation

Tuesday 30th September, 13:30-16:30 | The Bluecoat, 8 School Lane, L1 3BX

Featuring:

Emma Burnell – Editor of LabourList

Patrick English – Director of Political Analysis at YouGov

Ava Evans – Political Editor at Politics JOE

In partnership with The Fabian Society and YouGov.

Watch Along: Starmer’s Speech and State of the Nation, with live analysis from leading political commentators and experts. Further detail and sign-up form to follow.

Opportunity Mission Reception with PLMR, LabourList, JTL & Etio

Tuesday 30th September, 17:00-18:00 | PLMR Policy Hub, ACC

Featuring:

Emma Burnell – Editor of LabourList

Baroness Jacqui Smith – Minister for Skills

Helen Hayes MP – Chair of the Education Select Committee

In partnership with PLMR.

Join us for a networking reception with policymakers and leading voices from across education, skills and employment. Together we’ll explore what’s next for the Opportunity Mission and how we can work together to deliver real change. In partnership with PLMR, LabourList, JTL and Etio. RSVP to [email protected].

