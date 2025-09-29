Starmer to warn country faces choice between renewal and decline in conference speech

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will use his leader’s speech at Labour Party conference to warn Britain stands at a defining moment between renewal and decline, decency and division.

Setting out his vision for national renewal, Starmer will underline his Government’s mission to grow the economy from the grassroots, reform public services and improve living standards for working people.

Read the latest news, analysis and commentary on the 2025 Labour party conference in Liverpool here on LabourList.

The Prime Minister is expected to say to delegates in Liverpool: “No matter how many people tell me it can’t be done, I believe Britain can come together. We can pursue a shared destination. We can unite around a common good.”

”That’s my ambition, the purpose of this Government. End decline, reform our public services, grow our economy from the grassroots.”

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

Framing the country’s future as a choice, Starmer will contrast Labour’s path of unity and progress with what he will describe as a politics of grievance and division.

“We can all see our country faces a choice, a defining choice. Britain stands at a fork in the road. We can choose decency. Or we can choose division. Renewal or decline.”

Acknowledging the scale of the challenge, he will warn that renewal will mean difficult and sometimes uncomfortable decisions for his party, but insist that the long road ahead will deliver a “fairer country, a land of dignity and respect” where “wealth creation in every single community” and working people are in control of their future.

”We can build and keep on building.”