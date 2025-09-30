Labour conference 2025: Five key takeaways from Keir Starmer’s speech

In many ways, Labour came to conference facing a crisis of identity. Survey after survey lays bare the lack of direction that the public feels from Starmer’s government.

With the prospect of leadership challenges breathing down his neck in recent weeks, today was the Prime Minister’s moment to prove he’s the man to steady the ship and take the fight to Farage.

Only time will tell how successful he will be, but Keir Starmer displayed a passion today that is often missing from his characteristically sober manner.

Here are LabourList’s five main takeaways from the Labour leader’s 2025 conference speech:

Rally around the flag

As the Prime Minister took to the conference stage, broadcasters panned their cameras around to show cabinet ministers sitting armed with mini-Union Flags and St George’s Crosses.

Reclaiming the mantle of patriotism from the right is not a new theme of Starmer’s leadership. But after the events of this summer, his government has been crystal clear – Labour will not surrender this symbol to the likes of Nigel Farage and Tommy Robinson.

Starmer didn’t mince words on the matter. While calling for a fair immigration system, the PM vehemently denounced the “thuggery” and “racism” seen among many far-right protests over the past months.

But the flag wasn’t the only rallying symbol of his speech. In an evocation of Gordon Brown, Starmer rattled off his government’s achievements to date to increasingly thunderous applause.

Out with the New (Labour)?

One of the first big news lines Starmer dangled over the conference floor was the reversal of one of the last Labour government’s flagship targets. The goal of 50% of school leavers attending university would no longer be pursued.

Instead, the PM wants two-thirds to either go to uni or into a gold-standard apprenticeship, arguing that the latter should be treated with the same respect and dignity as the former.

If anyone doubted that Starmer is his own man – and not a marionette of the ageing Blair loyalists – this should put that notion to bed. After all, Tony Blair himself called for this old 50% target to be increased to 70% as recently as 2022.

Details on how this fresh goal will be achieved are still sparse. But it represents a marked break in direction and priority from the days of New Labour.

Know thy enemy

Following the trend of other ministerial speeches, including that of Chancellor Rachel Reeves yesterday, Starmer dwelled little on the remnants of the Conservative Party. He even cracked a joke at their expense. “Remember them?”

It was, of course, Reform and Nigel Farage that were painted as the emerging threat on the horizon.

Starmer has often – rightly or wrongly – been portrayed as reluctant to criticise his right wing populist opponent, perhaps out of fear of alienating floating voters. But today, the Prime Minister declared political war.

He said: “When was the last time you heard Nigel Farage say anything positive about Britain’s future? He can’t, he doesn’t like Britain.”

If this conference has done one thing, it’s been to sharpen ministers’ focus on the question of Farage.

White heat of technology

Opinion polls may look bleak for Labour at the moment. But when pushed for a positive response, voters are likely to point to the government’s record on the NHS.

It would be been foolish, therefore, for Starmer to neglect the health service in his speech. And he had a big announcement waiting up his sleeve.

To address the ever-present waiting list crisis, the PM announced the creation of a new Trust – NHS Online – that will help patients reach medical professionals wherever they are in the country.

This new digital service aims to create millions of new NHS appointments once it is set up.

‘Britain isn’t broken’

Doom and gloom has overshadowed Labour’s first year in government. From racist riots to a stubbornly inert economy, many voters quickly felt like that titular manifesto promise of Change is yet to be fulfilled.

But for all the misery at the state of the nation after 14 years of Tory rule, Starmer refused time and again to buy into the idea that Britain is a broken nation.

Citing numerous moving stories from supporters in the audience, the PM rounded out his speech on a rare commodity – a note of optimism and hope.

He declared that, for all the negativity fired his way, he now stands “more determined than ever”.