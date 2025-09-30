Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomes Trump peace plan for Gaza

Keir Starmer has expressed strong support for U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly announced peace plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

The Prime Minister described the initiative as “profoundly welcome” and commended President Trump’s leadership in seeking a resolution to the ongoing conflict.

In a statement released by Downing Street, Prime Minister Starmer emphasised the UK’s commitment to humanitarian efforts, stating, “We strongly support his efforts to end the fighting, release the hostages, and ensure the provision of urgent humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza. This is our top priority and should happen immediately.”

The Prime Minister called on all parties involved to collaborate with the U.S. administration to finalise the agreement and said: ‘‘We call on all sides to come together and to work with the US Administration to finalise this agreement and bring it into reality.’’

Further urging Hamas to accept the plan and cease hostilities. “Hamas should now agree to the plan and end the misery by laying down their arms and releasing all remaining hostages,” Starmer added.

‘‘Together with our partners, we will continue work to build consensus to put into place a permanent ceasefire.’’

‘‘We are all committed to a collective effort to end the war in Gaza and deliver a sustainable peace, where Palestinians and Israelis can live side by side in safety and security.’’

Foreign Secretary David Lammy earlier this month highlighted the urgency of the situation. Earlier this month, Lammy condemned the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, describing it as a “man-made famine in the 21st century.” He emphasised the need for immediate action to provide aid and support to the people of Gaza.

It comes a day after delegates at Labour Party conference in Liverpool calling for an end to arms sales to Israel over the ongoing conflict.

