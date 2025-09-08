Labour deputy leader election process timetable and procedure revealed

Labour’s deputy leadership election process timetable and procedure has been revealed following an emergency NEC meeting today.
NEC member Abdi Duale posted the results of the meeting on X.
MP nominations for the role of deputy leader will open tomorrow, and MPs will have to vote in person at the PLP office or use a proxy. A hustings for MPs will then be held on Wednesday.
MPs will have until 5pm on Thursday to cast their nominations.
Constituency Labour Party (CLP) and affiliate nominations will open on Saturday September 13 and close Saturday September 27.
A hustings for the candidates will take place at the Labour party conference. Ballots for all members and affiliated supporters will open on Wednesday October 8 and close on Thursday October 23 at noon.
The winner will be declared on Saturday October 25.
