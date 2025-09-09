Labour deputy leader election candidates: Who is standing among MPs?

Four candidates have so far announced they are standing to contest the Labour deputy leadership election, as they vie for the support of their colleagues in the Parliamentary Labour Party.

Candidates will need the backing of 80 MPs and either five percent (33) of Constituency Labour Parties or three organisations affiliated to the party, including at least two affiliated trade unions.

Bridget Phillipson

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson is so far the only member of the Cabinet to throw her hat into the ring and stand as a candidate in the election.

Phillipson, who also serves as minister for women and equalities and is MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, said: “As a proud working-class woman from the North East, I have come from a tough council street all the way to the Cabinet. I will be a strong voice to unite our party, take the fight to Reform, and deliver for our country.”

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell, the recently sacked Leader of the Commons, has thrown her hat in the ring after being publicly talked up by Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

She posted a statement saying her politics was rooted in “understanding of people’s everyday hopes and fears”, and that she had “championed our backbenchers” as Leader of the Commons.

Fellow recently demoted and Greater Manchester MP Jim McMahon immediately backed her.

Emily Thornberry

Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee and MP for Islington South and Finsbury Emily Thornberry has also said she is running for the role of deputy leader.

In a post on social media, she said: “We fought hard for a Labour government. But we’ve made mistakes and must listen. I will be a voice for the membership, unions, PLP, and our constituents – not just nod along.”

Among the issues she flagged as pivotal in her campaign, Thornberry highlighted welfare reforms, a wealth tax and Gaza.

Bell Ribeiro-Addy

Clapham and Brixton Hill MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy appears to be the left’s choice to be deputy leader, having been swiftly backed by the party’s more left-wing MPs shortly after she announced her plans to stand.

In a statement announcing her candidacy, she hit out at the process and said: “I’m putting myself forward to stand as Deputy Leader of the Labour Party. I look forward to explaining why, over the three short and undemocratic days we have to do so.”

Who else might stand?

Alison McGovern has not ruled herself out from standing, while some wonder if David Lammy may run too.

Liverpool Wavertree MP Paula Barker and Birmingham Selly Oak MP Al Carns are also reportedly considering standing, with Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater and local government minister and Birkenhead MP Alison McGovern also reported to be canvassing their colleagues for nominations.

A range of other potential frontrunners have dropped out in recent days, including Rosena Allin-Khan, Louise Haigh and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

Others who have ruled themselves out include Richard Burgon, Dawn Butler, Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips and Anna Turley.

