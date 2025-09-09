Sharon Graham threatens to take any fines for Birmingham strikers from affiliation fees

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham has warned the working class could “turn their backs” on Labour at the TUC Congress – and said any fines levied at Birmingham bin strikes would come out of the union’s affiliation fees.

Speaking to delegates at the conference in Brighton, she attacked the government for not doing more to tax the wealthy while the poorest in society have faced further hardship.

She said: “14 months ago, we welcomed a Labour government to end the years of Tory chaos, to end the madness of austerity and to end workers being at the back of the queue.

“The country has been crying out for change – and I do not understand how a Labour government have been attacking some of the poorest in our society, pensioners, the disabled – and they have left the super-rich totally untouched.

“What the hell are Labour doing? Yes, Britain is broken. Yes, the Tories are absolutely to blame – but Labour is in government now and they cannot keep making everyday people pay. Why are they allowing workers to pay the price? Different choices must be made or the working class will turn their backs on Labour.”

READ MORE: Labour Party Conference 2025: Full LabourList events programme, revealed

Graham particularly hit out at the government over the ongoing Birmingham bin strike, particularly over legislation that would allow councils issuing a section 114 notice to be able to fire and rehire workers, and accused “a Labour council, backed by a Labour government, [of] using Thatcher’s anti-union laws to try and break our picket lines”.

“These workers will not be allowed to be starved back to work,” she said.

Amid discussion within Unite about potential disaffiliation from the Labour Party, Graham also issued a message to the party leadership: “I say this loud and clear to Labour – any fines we get because of supposed injunctions on our picket lines and breaches, every single penny will come out of our Labour affiliation.”

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.