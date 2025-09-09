Home

Sharon Graham threatens to take any fines for Birmingham strikers from affiliation fees

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham has warned the working class could “turn their backs” on Labour at the TUC Congress – and said any fines levied at Birmingham bin strikes would come out of the union’s affiliation fees.

Speaking to delegates at the conference in Brighton, she attacked the government for not doing more to tax the wealthy while the poorest in society have faced further hardship.

She said: “14 months ago, we welcomed a Labour government to end the years of Tory chaos, to end the madness of austerity and to end workers being at the back of the queue.

“The country has been crying out for change – and I do not understand how a Labour government have been attacking some of the poorest in our society, pensioners, the disabled – and they have left the super-rich totally untouched.

“What the hell are Labour doing? Yes, Britain is broken. Yes, the Tories are absolutely to blame – but Labour is in government now and they cannot keep making everyday people pay. Why are they allowing workers to pay the price? Different choices must be made or the working class will turn their backs on Labour.”

READ MORE: Labour Party Conference 2025: Full LabourList events programme, revealed

Graham particularly hit out at the government over the ongoing Birmingham bin strike, particularly over legislation that would allow councils issuing a section 114 notice to be able to fire and rehire workers, and accused “a Labour council, backed by a Labour government, [of] using Thatcher’s anti-union laws to try and break our picket lines”.

“These workers will not be allowed to be starved back to work,” she said.

Amid discussion within Unite about potential disaffiliation from the Labour Party, Graham also issued a message to the party leadership: “I say this loud and clear to Labour – any fines we get because of supposed injunctions on our picket lines and breaches, every single penny will come out of our Labour affiliation.”

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsAppX and Facebook.

  • SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].
  • SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.
  • DONATE: If you value our work, please chip in a few pounds a week and become one of our supporters, helping sustain and expand our coverage.
  • PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or projects, email [email protected].
  • ADVERTISE: If your organisation would like to advertise or run sponsored pieces on LabourList‘s daily newsletter or website, contact our exclusive ad partners Total Politics at [email protected].
Tags: prime Minister / TUC Congress 2025 / UK Labour Party / Sharon Graham / UK politics / PM / Labour Government / Keir Starmer / House of Commons / Chancellor / Parliament / Downing Street / Politics / Government / Rachel Reeves / Labour / MPs / Unite / Labour Party /
Subscribe to our daily email

More from LabourList

DONATE HERE

Proper journalism comes at a cost.

LabourList relies on donations from readers like you to continue our news, analysis and daily newsletter briefing. 

We don’t have party funding or billionaire owners. 

If you value what we do, set up a regular donation today.

DONATE HERE

 