TUC poll: Voters will ‘reward’ taxes on wealth, gambling and bank profits

New polling released by the TUC suggests that voters not only support a wealth tax, but will think better of a government that implements it.

The eve of Congress polling shows that taxing wealth to deliver better public services would boost the perception that the government is “trying to improve things” and “delivering change” by 15 percentage points – from 19 per cent to 34 per cent.

It also shows that the public overwhelmingly want to see improvements across a range of public services and are willing to accept a range of tax increases on wealth, banks and gambling to deliver them.

Some 82 per cent support these taxes in order to reduce NHS waiting lists; 79 percent to invest more in community policing; 78 per cent to increase school budgets; and 77 per cent to improve local services such as bin collections and libraries.

READ MORE: ‘Reform will own the week – Labour must own the future’

Breaking down the figures, support for a tax on gambling companies is the most popular, with 71 per cent of voters overall supporting and only 20 per cent opposed. This is 72 per cent for those who voted Labour at the last election and are now considering Reform.

Close behind this is a windfall tax on banks and other financial institutions – supported by 66 per cent of voters overall and 73 per cent of potential Labour to Reform switchers.

An annual wealth tax paid by people with assets worth more than £10 million is supported by 68 per cent of voters overall, but is slightly less popular with Labour to Reform switchers at 57 per cent support.

Finally, raising capital gains tax to the same level as taxes on wages wins support from 50 per cent of voters with 36 per cent opposed. This rises to 57 per cent of Labour to Reform leaners.

READ MORE: Labour Party Conference 2025: Full LabourList events programme revealed

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said: “After more than a decade of Tory neglect, this country is crying out for investment – in our schools, NHS and local services.

“The public overwhelmingly want investment to deliver better services right across the country – whether it’s cutting NHS waiting lists so patients can get the prompt treatment they need or funding schools so our kids have the right books and resources.

“And they want fair taxes too. People have had it with a system where those with the broadest shoulders don’t pull their weight.

“The public are behind tax reform so that the wealthy, banks and gambling companies pay more – they know this will deliver better services and a fairer society.

“it’s time for a grown up conversation about tax – that’s what voters want, and it’s what they deserve.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.