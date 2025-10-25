Former Commons leader Lucy Powell elected deputy leader of Labour Party

Former House of Commons leader Lucy Powell has been elected as deputy leader of the Labour Party.

In a ballot of party members, 54.3% backed Powell to succeed Angela Rayner in the position, with Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson securing 45.7%.

Polls had suggested Powell, the MP for Manchester Central, was the favourite to win the election, with a series of surveys conducted by Survation exclusively for LabourList giving her a commanding lead.

Accepting the post, Lucy Powell said “we have this one big chance to show that progressive mainstream politics really can change people’s lives for the better… and Keir, I am here to help you in that fight.”

Powell promised to “be a champion for our Labour values and boldness in everything we do.”

In what might be considered the most part of her speech most critical of the leadership, she said of Labour members “They don’t feel part of the conversation or part of the movement right now and we have to change that. Our members and our elected representatives are our elected representatives are not our weakness, they’re our key asset.” She then added “Unity and loyalty comes from collective purpose – not from command and control.”

Responding, Keir Starmer said that the contest had been “a refreshing and renewing experience for all of us.” He added “I am delighted to start working with Lucy as our new deputy leader and we’ll get going straight away.”

Describing Powell Starmer called her “A proud defender of Labour values” adding “that is exactly what we need at this moment.”

Powell’s election comes almost two months after she was removed from her cabinet position in the Prime Minister’s first reshuffle.

Powell received the lion’s share of CLP nominations, with the backing of 269, and the support of ASLEF, the CWU and the FBU, along with the endorsement of the Co-operative Party. She was also endorsed by the new centre-left group Mainstream, said to be closely associated with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham – who also backed Powell.

Powell has, however, pushed back at suggestions that she is a proxy candidate for Burnham’s purported ambitions for the party leadership – condemning such framing of her campaign as “sexist”.

The contest was triggered following the resignation of Angela Rayner last month after admitting to underpaying stamp duty on a property purchase in Hove, with a report concluding she had broken the Ministerial Code.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Rayner said she took “full responsibility for the error” and said: “I deeply regret my decision to not seek additional specialist tax advice given both my position as Housing Secretary and my complex family arrangements. I would like to take this opportunity to repeat that it was never my intention to do anything other than pay the right amount.”

Powell will not inherit Rayner’s position of Deputy Prime Minister, with David Lammy appointed to the role in Keir Starmer’s first cabinet reshuffle.

The election was the first deputy leadership ballot to take place separately from a contest for party leader since 2007.

Powell’s election makes her the fourth woman to hold the title of deputy leader of the party, after Margaret Beckett, Harriet Harman and Angela Rayner.

