Diary from conference – day three: Starmer’s speech of his life

The speech of his life. There was an audible cheer from staffers gathered around a big screen to watch the Leader’s Speech when he articulated one particular word without mishap. You can guess which one, after last year’s unfortunate breakfast-themed slip of the tongue. Delegates get a golden ticket to watch the big speech in the hall. Ministers get front row seats where their every facial twitch and tic is closely observed for signs of dissent. Mere MPs and peers must enter a ballot for the chance to sit in the hall, like Willy Wonka. The rest of us gather around big screens or are invited into the public affairs pods run by Arden, InHouse, Anacta, and the rest. The verdict after 60 minutes of Starmer’s speech was that it was the best of his career. He seemed to be genuinely enjoying himself, with even an occasional smile and self-effacing remark. The shape of the next four years is now clear: a battle with Reform UK for the heart and soul of the nation, and two starkly different visions of Britain. One, a love of country, neighbourhood, and each other; and the other, a politics of grift, division and indecency. People running libraries, coaching girl’s football, painting over racist graffiti, and looking in on their neighbours this winter, versus people shouting at hotels and vandalising roundabouts. Labour’s strategy is to reduce all the noise, froth, fake news, and social media fury into a simple, binary choice at the next election: Labour or Reform UK. A fork in the road.

Turley triumphs. Tony Benn used to hold the record for the most appearances at fringe meetings. He would appear at the start of one, speak at a second, and be the star turn at the end of a third, all in one lunchtime session. As a tech geek, he would place a mini tape recorder on the table to record his words for posterity, and to rebut the frequent media distortions. Wedgie has a rival for the title: new party chair Anna Turley MP tells me she has racked up over 35 fringe events and meetings this week.

Empower Labour. Cat Arnold, the independent member of Labour’s NEC, has launched a new website under the ‘Empower’ banner, to keep members up to date with her NEC reports and general NEC goings-on. There should be space on the NEC for genuine activists who don’t necessarily follow a factional line all the time, and currently Cat occupies that space.

This Last Night in Liverpool. The final evening of receptions and events is a fast and furious maelstrom, from the sombre Labour Friends of Israel reception where Rachel Reeves joined a survivor of the Nova festival massacre onstage, to the giddy hedonism of the joint YIMBY and LGBT Labour drinks. The latter enjoyed a pair of drag queens Pam Sandwich and Spanish-English Choriza May. MPs including Rachel Taylor and David Burton-Sampson looked like they were enjoying the show. The event raised funds for the Albert Kennedy Trust which supports LGBTQ-plus youngsters living on the streets or at risk of being homeless.

Stalling for time. There’s an incredible premium on space at conference, with the corporates bagging the best stalls nearest the conference hall. Think tanks, charities, businesses, pressure groups and campaigners are all fighting for attention with a variety of means. Lloyds bank has a lounge for parliamentarians and their hangers-on, with free coffee and Mackies chocolate. The Communication Workers’ Union has clever merch designed to look like Oasis bucket hats. Asians for Labour have weird anime models of politicians and a brochure that looks like it cost more than a Wittenberg Bible. But the winner is Guide Dogs UK with their real live adorable labradors. Patting a doggie after a difficult debate on Gaza is perfect therapy.

Buffer zone. Talking of the Middle East, some genius has placed the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and Labour Friends of Israel on the same row of stands, just yards apart. They are separated only by the Vegan Society and Hope not Hate. The fragile peace is holding.

Seen around the fringe: celebrity ambassador from Japan Hiroshi Suzuki, with a queue for selfies. Armando Iannucci being interviewed up a ladder for a YouTuber. His minders said he was far too busy for selfies from mere mortals at conference. Jonny and Claire Reynolds at the Nols Disco, declaring ‘once a Nolsie, always a Nolsie’. Howard Dawber deputy of mayor of London, loudly defending the best city on earth, no matter what Trump says. Ex-footballer and pundit John Barnes. Labour legend for former Ilford MP Mike Gapes. Joe Dempsie from Skins and Games of Thrones. Also Sir Keir and Victoria Starmer doing a choreographed walkabout ahead the Leader’s Speech, over the bridge between conference buildings, through the car park, back into the centre, and around and around until the broadcasters had enough video.

Not seen around the fringe: Corbynista activist Owen Jones who had his pass revoked after complaints about this behaviour, and GB News contributor Matthew Torbit who popped out for a fringe meeting but found his pass had been rescinded on his return.

