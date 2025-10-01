Starmer signals tougher stance on interpreting human rights law

Keir Starmer has said his government is prepared to revisit how international human rights law is applied in the UK, arguing that current interpretations have made it too difficult to deport some foreign nationals.

In an interview with the BBC, the Prime Minister suggested that the legal framework which includes the European Convention on Human Rights and other international treaties is being applied in ways that no longer reflect today’s realities.

Starmer named Articles 3 and 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights-protecting against torture and safeguarding family life-as key legal barriers in some rulings. He also spoke about other treaties, including the Refugee Convention and the Convention on the Rights of the Child, as potentially relevant constraints.

The comments come amid growing political pressure over immigration and deportations, with ministers already exploring tighter interpretations of human rights law.

Starmer’s intervention signals Labour’s intent to show it is willing to act where previous governments have hesitated, while leaving intact the UK’s commitment to international conventions.

The challenge will be in persuading both the public and legal experts that a shift in interpretation can be delivered without undermining fundamental rights.