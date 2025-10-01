Labour Party conference 2026: When and where is next year’s annual conference?

As this year’s Labour Party conference comes to a close, preparations are already well underway for next year’s annual event.

As MPs, councillors and activists head home from Liverpool, here is what we know so far about the 2026 Labour Party conference.

When will the next Labour Party conference be held?

Next year’s Labour Party conference will be held from Sunday, September 27 to Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

Where will the next Labour Party conference take place?

Labour MPs, councillors, mayors, activists and delegates will return to the ACC in Liverpool for a fifth year in a row for the 2026 party conference.

Several hotels both in and near the secure zone for conference, including the Pullman, Staybridge Suites, the Leonardo Hotel and the Hilton in the city centre, are already fully booked.

When will the Prime Minister’s speech be?

While no details of events at conference, or and their exact timings, have been announced, it is likely that the leader’s speech will take place on the final full day of conference (Tuesday, September 29) at around 2pm, as has been the case in previous years.

The Chancellor will likely deliver her speech on Monday, September 28.

