Who are the Labour Senedd members who are standing down at next election?

The next Senedd election is less than a year away and, with selections underway, a large number of Labour members have announced their intention to stand down when polling day comes around.

Labour had a strong showing at the last election, winning 30 out of the Senedd’s 60 seats under Mark Drakeford’s leadership. But Welsh Labour has been in power for a long time now, and the party is facing a tough battle to stay in power next year.

While the rise of Reform, a rapid turnover of First Ministers and a new voting system all present their own challenges, Labour MSs will also be losing almost half of their colleagues who are leaving the Senedd altogether.

Here are the Labour MSs who have announced their intention to stand down so far:

Mark Drakeford

Perhaps the best known name on this list, the former Welsh First Minister – who led the country through the Covid pandemic – had already confirmed he would stand down from the Senedd in 2026 before he resigned as Welsh Labour leader.

Drakeford became First Minister in 2018 after winning the Welsh Labour leadership – a contest in which he would defeat two other future First Ministers. He would go on to lead the party to a resounding victory at the 2021 Senedd election.

He commented: “I’m not going to be a Member of the Senedd after 2026 but I am not going to step back from the debate or stop thinking about Wales’ future.”

Vaughan Gething

Vaughan Gething was just 50 years old when he became First Minister last March, so one could have been forgiven for assuming he would have plenty of time in the Welsh Labour leadership ahead of him.

But Gething’s tenure was brought to an abrupt end by persistent scandals, a no-confidence motion and several ministerial resignations. He became the shortest-serving First Minister in Wales since devolution.

Gething has since confirmed he will not seek re-election to the Senedd in 2026. He said: “As a Welshman born in Zambia, it has been a great honour to serve in the Welsh government for over a decade. The opportunity to make a difference alongside inspiring people and movements, determined to make change happen is a special privilege. One I will always be grateful for, and proud of.”

Lee Waters

Lee Waters has been the MS for Llanelli since 2016 and served as a minister under the Drakeford government – during which time he was a key figure behind the controversial move to make 20mph the default speed limit in built-up areas.

But he’s also announced his departure from the Senedd at the next election. He said: “By the time of the next election I will have spent a full decade in our Senedd. I’ve never considered elected office to be a career, but a public service.

“I’ve given 100% of myself to the role and have tried my very best, both as a constituency representative and as a minister.”

Dawn Bowden

Another member who joined the Senedd in 2016, Dawn Bowden has also held senior roles in the Welsh Government – including as Chief Whip under Mark Drakeford.

She currently serves as Minister for Children and Social Care in Eluned Morgan’s administration, and represents Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney in the Senedd.

Mick Antoniw

Mick Antoniw, who has represented Pontypridd since 2011, said his decision to step down at the 2026 election comes with “a heavy heart”.

He was one of the four cabinet ministers whose resignation preceded the end of Vaughan Gething’s brief tenure, having served as Counsel General for Wales under three First Ministers.

The 70-year-old said it was time for “fresh blood, new energy and new progressive ideas for the future of Wales.”

Joyce Watson

Joyce Watson is one of the the longest-serving MS to have announced their resignation in 2026 so far. She has represented Mid and West Wales since 2007.

She said in a statement it was a “very difficult decision to not stand as a candidate next year” but that “it feels like the right time for me to step aside for new candidates and to devote more time to my wonderful family”.

Rebecca Evans

Rebecca Evans is one of the most experienced ministers in the Senedd, having held portfolios under all of the four most recent First Ministers.

Currently the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, she is now among the number who will be standing down in 2026.

She said: “To the voters of Gower, I give my greatest thanks and my appreciation for the confidence you have shown in me as your elected representative in the Senedd – I will continue to give it everything I have until the election in 2026, when it will be time to move on to a new chapter.”

Julie Morgan

Julie Morgan has represented Cardiff North both in the Senedd and in Westminster in a politcial career spanning several decades.

She will not be seeking re-election in 2026, saying: “I have made lifelong friends and I am proud of everything that we have achieved together during this time.”

Lesley Griffiths

Another long-serving minister who has held a number of portfolios, Lesley Griffiths has represented Wrexham in the Senedd for nearly two decades.

She said: “To the electorate of Wrexham, it has been an absolute privilege to represent you as the Welsh Labour Member of the Senedd since 2007 and I look forward to continuing to do so to the best of my ability until the next election.”

John Griffiths

John Griffiths has represented Newport East since the very first Welsh Assembly election in 1999.

The 68-year-old said: “It is a great privilege to have represented Newport East in our Senedd since the beginning in 1999. Now, some 26 years later, I have taken the decision not to seek re-election next year.

“Over that period of time, I am proud to have been part of establishing our fledgling democracy, developing and strengthening it into our current Parliament for Wales.”

Jane Hutt

Like John Griffiths, Jane Hutt has served in the Senedd since the first Welsh Assembly election in 1999, representing the Vale of Glamorgan. She has the record for the longest-serving government minister, having served in every administration to date.

Hutt currently serves as the Welsh Government Chief Whip since 2023, Trefnydd (leader) of the Senedd since March last year and social justice secretary since July.

In a statement, she thanked people for their “support, friendship and opportunities” over more than 25 years as their Senedd member.

She said: “The time has come for me to announce that I will not be putting my name forward for reselection for the 2026 Senedd elections. This has been a hard decision but I will be working as hard as ever over the next 16 months, standing up for the Vale, for Wales and for the social justice principles and values that brought me into politics.”

Julie James

Julie James has been the MS for Swansea West since 2011 and served in the Welsh government in various roles since 2018, including as minister for delivery since September.

In a statement to “comrades, colleagues and friends”, James said: “It has been the privilege of my life to have represented Swansea West in the Senedd since 2011 and it has been an honour to serve in the Welsh government since 2017.

“I remain fully committed to serving the people of Swansea West and our First Minister, Eluned Morgan, to the utmost of my ability, until the end of my term of office. I also look forward to supporting the next Labour candidates in Swansea West and across Wales.”

Jenny Rathbone

Jenny Rathbone has been the MS for Cardiff Central since 2021 but announced in February that “after much reflection” she would not be seeking re-election next year.

The 75-year-old thanked those who had helped “turn Cardiff Central from a 38-vote majority to one of the safest seats in Wales”.

Jeremy Miles

MS for Neath and Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care in the Welsh Government Jeremy Miles announced in September he would not seek re-election next year.

Miles had previously run for the leadership of Welsh Labour following the resignation of Mark Drakeford, narrowly losing out to Vaughan Gething with 49.3% of the total vote.

Amid controversy over a donation received by Gething during his leadership campaign, Miles and three other cabinet members resigned from the government, prompting Gething’s resignation as First Minister. Eluned Morgan, who succeeded Gething, later appointed Miles to her cabinet.

In a letter to Morgan, Miles said: “As you will know, being in frontline politics is all-consuming and takes precedence over so much else in life. The pressure is real and sustained over a long period.

“Upon reflection this summer, I decided that the end of this Senedd term is the time for me to seek a new and different challenge, one which allows me perhaps to strike a better balance between work and tbose in my life who I love.”

