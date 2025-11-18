Asylum debate: Labour divisions laid bare as Mahmood stands her ground

Shabana Mahmood came out fighting in the House of Commons yesterday after more than a dozen Labour MPs made their displeasure at the government’s asylum reforms known.

The Home Secretary told MPs: “If we fail to deal with this crisis, we will draw more people down a path that starts with anger and ends in hatred.”

But her new asylum measures have proved divisive on the Labour backbenches. Some MPs have voiced their support for the controversial proposals, but there has been no shortage of those expressing their visceral discomfort too.

Around 20 Labour MPs so far have gone public with their opposition to Mahmood’s plans, with many condemning the reforms in the strongest of terms.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell told Times Radio: “The dehumanisation of people in desperation is the antithesis of what the Labour Party is about.

Stroud MP Simon Opher said that “we should push back on the racist agenda of Reform rather than echo it.”

Allies of the government argue these measures are an essential tool to get a grip on a crisis that they claim is driving more and more voters into the arms of Farage and Reform.

Mahmood spoke of how the issue had been raised in her constituency, saying: “What unites all Britons, regardless of their background, is a desire for fairness and for a good system in which people can have confidence.”

But critics argue that many of the proposed reforms stretch the bounds of decency, and will only see more Labour voters abandon the party for the Liberal Democrats, Greens and Your Party.

Some left wing and soft left figures have argued the government should be placing greater focus on improving the cost of living and healthcare instead of leaning to the right on immigration.

Divisions deepen

However, Mahmood still has plenty of vocal backers in the PLP, with Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash and Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes being among those to speak out in favour.

Britain is a compassionate country. People genuinely want to help those fleeing war and persecution. But it is also a country built on fairness. The Home Secretary cited an asylum seeker receiving £800 a month from their family, who had recently bought an Audi and was living in… — Luke Charters MP (@lukejcr) November 17, 2025



Could we see another rebellion? Possibly. It’s likely more Labour MPs will publicly express discomfort as the row rumbles on. But the Home Secretary has made it clear she’s up for the fight.

During the debate, Mahmood brought up her own experience of racism in Britain. “I wish I had the privilege of walking around this country and not seeing the division that the issue of migration and the asylum system is creating across this country,” she said.

The controversial plans include fast-tracked deportations, changes to the appeals process, and new rules to return those granted asylum to their home countries once those places are deemed safe.

It will also quadruple the length of time to achieve permanent status – from five years to 20.

Nottingham East MP Nadia Whittome said much of the reform programme “flies in the face of decency and compassion”.

The wider debate

The government’s proposals haven’t just sparked backlash within the PLP, with many left wing groups and humanitarian campaigners voicing concerns about the measures.

Dr Dora-Olivia Vicol, CEO of the Work Rights Centre said: “These changes will force refugees – people fleeing war, torture, persecution – into a state of permanent precarity for two decades.

“It is very difficult for people with time-limited leave to secure good work, as most employers look for certainty. Shutting refugees out of sustainable, secure work only pushes them closer to precarious roles where they can be exploited for profit.”

But at the same time, think tank More in Common polled several “Danish model” asylum policies ahead of the announcement and found strong public support for many measures – including pushing asylum seekers to return to their home countries once these places become safe.

Before the specifics of today’s asylum reforms were announced over the weekend we tested a series of potential changes to the asylum system based on the Danish model. We found strong support for each of the potential measures tested. pic.twitter.com/2mtll2SIg9 — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) November 17, 2025



A spokesperson for the union BFAWU said: “The BFAWU Executive Council is alarmed by the Home Secretary’s announcement yesterday, and by the direction it signals for the UK’s asylum system.

“The government’s statement that refugee status will become temporary, that the pathway to settlement will be significantly lengthened, and that support for people seeking safety may be withdrawn raises profound concerns about fairness, human rights, and the functioning of our economy.”

