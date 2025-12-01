Members oppose government’s asylum clampdown – but back specific measures

Almost two-thirds of Labour members are opposed to the government’s plans to make Britain’s asylum policy stricter, exclusive polling for LabourList reveals.

Plans unveiled by Shabana Mahmood last month, described as the “most significant reform to our migration system in modern times”, would see refugee status become temporary, an end to multiple appeals in asylum cases and a revocation of the legal duty to provide guaranteed housing and weekly pay to asylum seekers.

While 33% of members polled said they support the measures unveiled by the Home Secretary, 61% were opposed, with six percent either unsure or neutral on the issue.

Among those who backed Lucy Powell in the deputy leadership contest, more than three-quarters (77%) said they opposed the measures, compared to 19% who were in favour of the reforms. A majority of members who supported Bridget Phillipson in the contest support the government’s proposals (54%), with 37% opposed.

However, when some of the policies outlined by the Home Secretary were polled separately, each measure was backed by Labour members by varying margins.

Labour members comfortably endorsed plans to restrict appeals to asylum applications to one appeal by 56% to 35%, with members also supporting an overhaul of human rights legislation so the right to family life only applies to those with immediate family as grounds to stay by 12 points (50% to 38%).

Members also backed plans to review the refugee status of asylum seekers every two-and-a-half years by eight points (48% to 40%) and narrowly supported proposals to take accommodation and payments away from refugees, including lawbreakers, by three points (43% to 40%).

When asked when those granted asylum should be offered the chance to settle permanently in the UK, 36% said the threshold should be set at between six and ten years, with 30% opting for between one and five years. Only seven percent chose a threshold of 16 to 20 years, in line with the government’s policy of offering permanent settlement after 20 years of residence.

Emma Burnell, editor of LabourList, said: “Labour members reflect the views of the public more than is sometimes supposed. They want a sensible, safe asylum and immigration system that works. That’s why when they look at at the individual proposals they are able to support them as sensible measures that will create a workable system.

“However, what they have clearly reacted very negatively to is the way the package as a whole is being presented. This polling combined with the drop in favourability for Shabana Mahmood show that some of the tougher rhetoric does not work in convincing them that Labour are seeking to change the system in a way that aligns with the values that brought them to to the party. As it will be their job to sell these policies on the doorstep, there has to be a consideration of how to align the measures, the language and the values of the Labour Party in a coherent way.”

The poll is the latest in a series of regular polls LabourList is publishing in partnership with leading pollsters Survation, a member of the British Polling Council and a Market Research Society Partner.

Survation surveyed 1,013 readers of LabourList, the leading dedicated newsletter and news and comment website for Labour supporters, who also said they were Labour Party members between November 18 and 20.

Data was weighted to the profile of party members by age, sex, region, 2020 Labour leadership vote and 2025 deputy leadership vote. Targets for weighting were drawn from the British Election Study and the results of the leadership and deputy leadership election.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

Share your thoughts. Contribute on this story or tell your own by writing to our Editor. The best letters every week will be published on the site. Find out how to get your letter published.