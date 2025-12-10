Which Labour MPs voted for and against Lib Dem customs union bill?

A ten minute rule bill calling for the Chancellor to open negotiations with the European Union on entering a customs union narrowly passed with the backing of more than a dozen Labour MPs.

The bill, proposed by Liberal Democrat Europe spokesman Al Pinkerton, will proceed to second reading in the new year after Deputy Speaker Caroline Noakes broke a 100-100 vote tie in favour to “continue the debate”.

13 Labour MPs voted in favour of the bill, while three voted against, with the vast majority abstaining.

While four of Reform UK’s MPs voted against the bill, party leader Nigel Farage was not present in the House of Commons for the vote which passed by one vote.

Among the Labour MPs voting in favour were Dawn Butler, Richard Burgon, Meg Hillier and Simon Opher, while Hartlepool MP and member of Blue Labour Jonathan Brash was among those who voted against.

The UK-EU Customs Union (Duty to Negotiate) Bill will have its second reading on Friday, January 16.

READ MORE: ‘Rushing a UK-EU customs union now would undermine real progress’

Labour MPs who backed customs union bill

Sadik Al-Hassan, North Somerset

Fleur Anderson, Putney

Tonia Antoniazzi, Gower

Richard Burgon, Leeds East

Dawn Butler, Brent East

Marsha de Cordova, Battersea

Meg Hillier, Hackney South and Shoreditch

Imran Hussain, Bradford East

Afzal Khan, Manchester Rusholme

Peter Lamb, Crawley

James Naish, Rushcliffe

Simon Opher, Stroud

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Clapham and Brixton Hill

Labour MPs who opposed customs union bill

Jonathan Brash, Hartlepool

Luke Myer, Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland

Josh Newbury, Cannock Chase

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

Share your thoughts. Contribute on this story or tell your own by writing to our Editor. The best letters every week will be published on the site. Find out how to get your letter published.