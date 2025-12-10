Which Labour MPs voted for and against Lib Dem customs union bill?

A ten minute rule bill calling for the Chancellor to open negotiations with the European Union on entering a customs union narrowly passed with the backing of more than a dozen Labour MPs.
The bill, proposed by Liberal Democrat Europe spokesman Al Pinkerton, will proceed to second reading in the new year after Deputy Speaker Caroline Noakes broke a 100-100 vote tie in favour to “continue the debate”.
13 Labour MPs voted in favour of the bill, while three voted against, with the vast majority abstaining.
While four of Reform UK’s MPs voted against the bill, party leader Nigel Farage was not present in the House of Commons for the vote which passed by one vote.
Among the Labour MPs voting in favour were Dawn Butler, Richard Burgon, Meg Hillier and Simon Opher, while Hartlepool MP and member of Blue Labour Jonathan Brash was among those who voted against.
The UK-EU Customs Union (Duty to Negotiate) Bill will have its second reading on Friday, January 16.
Labour MPs who backed customs union bill
- Sadik Al-Hassan, North Somerset
- Fleur Anderson, Putney
- Tonia Antoniazzi, Gower
- Richard Burgon, Leeds East
- Dawn Butler, Brent East
- Marsha de Cordova, Battersea
- Meg Hillier, Hackney South and Shoreditch
- Imran Hussain, Bradford East
- Afzal Khan, Manchester Rusholme
- Peter Lamb, Crawley
- James Naish, Rushcliffe
- Simon Opher, Stroud
- Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Clapham and Brixton Hill
Labour MPs who opposed customs union bill
- Jonathan Brash, Hartlepool
- Luke Myer, Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland
- Josh Newbury, Cannock Chase
