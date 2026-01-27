‘In a fragmented world, dialogue makes sense’

As the Prime Minister prepares to re-engage with China, I can understand why opinion has split over whether or not this is the right thing to do.

Of course, it has been a long time since diplomatic relations have been on good terms. A Prime Minister has not made the trip Starmer is undertaking since Theresa May in 2018.

I can understand why our relationship has broken down in recent years. There are fair security risk questions that intelligence services have repeatedly suggested China may pose, as espionage claims in the UK, was again a dominant conversation within Westminster only a matter of months ago. Equally there are significant human rights concerns in relation to China that Britain must absolutely condemn and stand against.

READ MORE: Labour MPs receive more in hospitality from Middle East than unions – analysis

However, while this admittedly may cause increased caution about any UK-China relations, when thinking about trade, China has continued to supply Britain with increasing exports and remains one of its largest trading partners.

It’s clear why, in recent times – with a less reliable ally across the Atlantic – a stronger trading relationship with China can help the Labour government keep the economy afloat, while attempting to navigate choppy geopolitical waters caused by Trump.

While critics may try to present this trip as ‘rewarding Beijing’ or ‘backing down’ from what they perceive as a strong stance against some of China’s actions through disengagement, it is unavoidably true that diplomacy is essential when dealing with the world’s biggest players. China certainly are, whether those with concerns wish to accept it or not, one of the biggest players on the global stage. In the years of disengagement, China has not become significantly more isolated or weaker, or any more aligned with Britain.

JOIN LABOURLIST ‘IN CONVERSATION’ WITH STEVE ROTHERAM ON 3rd FEB

Diplomatic relations does not mean giving in on your moral values or national security. If anything it provides you more leverage to have the necessary and difficult conversations required to move forward in a way you wish to see. If no real ability to communicate remains, how can anyone expect progress on some of the issues that matter most?

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

This is not only in relation to security, or the economy either. In relation to climate change China remains impossible to ignore, if Britain is truly serious about tackling this issue that is consistently thought of as potentially the world’s biggest challenge of this century. As the world’s biggest emitter contributing to the climate crisis, should Britain or any of its global allies wish to tackle the climate issue, they have to be able to talk with China.

Of course there are heightened tensions around the new Chinese ‘mega embassy’ – one friend told me of a conversation he had with a colleague where they claimed to be “shaking with concern” over the news. But in an increasingly protectionist world, shouldn’t Britain be seeking closer trading relationships with the world’s biggest players (while continuing to fly the flag for human rights and democratic ideals)?

Share your thoughts. Contribute on this story or tell your own by writing to our Editor. The best letters every week will be published on the site. Find out how to get your letter published.

In a world where China continues to be dominant, it seems sensible that the Prime Minister would be willing to engage with diplomacy.

We have to accept that the world seems fragmented now more than ever. As the serious player we want Britain to be, I’d suggest it’s better to be at the table putting forward our national interests rather than not. In a fragmented world, dialogue makes sense.