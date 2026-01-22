Confirmed: twenty-one Labour councils in England to delay elections

Local Government Secretary Steve Reed has confirmed the number of English local councils set to have their local elections postponed in 2026, which will affect over twenty current Labour-led local governments.

The Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government told the House of Commons that he had approved 29 councils in total to have their elections put on hold until 2027, with one further local authority application still under consideration.

This decision has been deemed controversial, with the Electoral Commission warning of a potential risk to “damaging public-confidence”, while opposition MPs claim this will disenfranchise voters.

However, the government argues the decision is necessary due to the significant changes to the workings of local government that will see certain authorities abolished in the process.

The government is seeking to replace the current district and county councils system that they say creates unnecessary bureaucracy and costs the tax-payer significant sums of money through duplication. Reed’s speech showed that this move looks to save “tens of millions of pounds” current wasted for tax-payers, as the government seeks to introduce new ‘unitary’ councils to provide all services, in place of the current system.

Reed opened his statement in the Commons by saying “This government was elected on a promise, to repair the broken foundations of Local government. In 2024 councils were on the brink financially, while a third of the country was left paying for the wasteful duplication of two-tiers of councils for their area. This cannot be acceptable.”

Reed then outlined the need “to eliminate the financial waste of two-tier councils, so we can plough the savings back into the frontline services people care about the most,” pointing out public confusion under the current model, as to knowing which specific services each council is responsible for saying: “No one would ever design a system where one council collects your rubbish, and another one gets rid of it.”

As the government seeks to make this change towards unitary councils, some of those who would be up for election this year if they were not postponed, could potentially find they were only serving in office for a year as certain councils become disbanded into the updated local government structure.

Here is the full list of Labour councils that will be postponing elections.

Adur

Blackburn and Darwen

Basildon

Cannock Chase

Chorley

Crawley

Exeter

Hyndburn

Ipswich

Lincoln

Norwich

Peterborough

Preston

Redditch

Rugby

Stevenage

Tamworth

Thurrock

Welwyn Hatfield

West Lancashire

Worthing

There are also six Conservative councils and one Liberal Democrat authority that will see their elections postponed in light of the government’s changes.