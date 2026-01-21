‘The Warm Homes Plan reminds us of the difference Labour can make’

With a torrent of bleak news almost daily from the United States over Greenland and Labour languishing in the opinion polls, you’d be forgiven for having come down with a severe case of the January blues.

However, in my local CLP branch meeting last night, I felt reinvigorated after being reminded of just how much the government has achieved over the last 18 months, all of it with working people at its core.

The biggest package of employment rights in a generation, the Renters’ Rights Act, freezing rail fares and bringing railways back into public ownership, free breakfast clubs, expanding free childcare, raising the minimum wage, cuts to NHS waiting lists – and so much more…

And today, we have the Warm Homes plan to add to that long list – a policy that will lift one million people out of fuel poverty and help cut energy bills across the country.

With the cost of living still causing acute pain, this is a measure that will have real world impacts for so many, and give people more money in their pocket.

Minister for energy consumers Martin McCluskey put it best in his piece for LabourList, highlighting Labour’s tradition of investing in households with the largest public investment in home upgrades in British history.

“This is a landmark moment: cutting bills, tackling fuel poverty and renewing a proud Labour tradition of housing reform. Choosing investment over decline – and ensuring that the benefits of modern living are shared by every family.”

The New Economics Foundation has also welcomed the plan, calling it “the starting gun for the retrofit revolution”. Chaitanya Kumar, NEF’s head of economy and environment, said: “After a decade of piecemeal policy, we finally have a common-sense package that will slash bills, cut emissions and create good local jobs.”

Greens and others may snipe from the sidelines, but the reality is this government is pushing forward the most progressive agenda for a generation.

It’s further proof, were it needed, of how determined this government is to bring down the cost of living and deliver for working people.

