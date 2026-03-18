Angela Rayner warns government is “running out of time” with Mainstream speech

At internal organising group Mainstream’s Spring Rally, the former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner delivered a speech that has caught the attention of all in Westminster with lobby journalists most likely prioritising their attendance for the opportunity to hear Rayner speak. Live reporting was heavily present on social media platform X throughout the duration of the evening following Rayner’s speech.

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Rayner has long been considered a frontrunner as a potential successor for Starmer.

The prospect of leadership change was heightened at the beginning of 2026 amid the controversy surrounding the appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador that saw Keir Starmer’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney resign alongside Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar’s call for the PM himself to go. It was Rayner’s name, alongside that of the Health Secretary Wes Streeting, that was spoken of more than any others in the debate around who might throw their hat in the ring as leadership challengers.

Both Streeting and Rayner opted not to challenge the Prime Minster at that time, instead choosing to stand by Starmer. Rayner said in response to that situation in a statement to her X account that “Labour is only getting started on changing things for the better” and that “The Prime Minister has my full support in leading us to that end.”

If the saying is true that ‘a week is a long time in politics’, it should be noted that five have passed since Angela Rayner’s decision to stand by Starmer.

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Many across Westminster are now taking the quotes from her speech at Mainstream’s spring rally as demonstrating a change in feeling from her previous position.

Rayner is quoted as saying Labour is “running out of time” and that the party’s “very survival is at stake”, arguing that the party “cannot just go through the motions in the face of decline”.

Rayner warned the party risked being considered part of the “establishment”, saying “we have left the impression that we defended the status quo rather than challenged it” – a problem for the party that chose to run their 2024 general election campaign on the manifesto of ‘change’.

She also took a specific aim at the government’s plans to change the qualifying period from five to ten years for legal migrants to gain the right to permanent residence, referring to the policy as “a breach of trust”. Rayner said: “We cannot talk about earning a settlement if we keep moving the goalposts, because moving the goal posts undermines our sense of fair play. It’s un-British”.

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From the election in 2024 until her resignation at the beginning of last Autumn, Rayner was a recognised and valued member of the government front benches. Now as a backbencher with more freedom to speak out against government plans, the former Deputy PM seems to be struggling with the trajectory under the current Labour leadership.

While Rayner’s speech did not outright suggest that she wanted to be leader of the Labour Party, they do signify a moment that many consider the MP for Ashton-under-Lyne as having positioned herself as representing a different brand of Labour politics to the one currently on offer.