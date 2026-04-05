‘Key provisions in Employment Rights Act and scrapping of two-child benefit cap come into force today’

A series of flagship Labour measures have come into force today.

Probably the most prominent is the scrapping of the two child limit on benefits. This measure was estimated to push 100 children a day into poverty. Scrapping it will lift approximately 450,000 children out of poverty by the end of this parliament.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Pat McFadden said: “Today is an historic day, marking a turning point for 450,000 children across Britain.

“Scrapping the two-child limit is about more than family finances today, it’s about the Britain we’re building for tomorrow.

“Children growing up in poverty are far more likely to leave school without qualifications and end up not in work or education as young adults, and we’re determined to break that cycle once and for all and give every child the best start in life.”

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At the same time, measures included in the Employment Rights Act enacted today also mean that from now 1.2 million workers (the majority of whom are low paid women) will get access to statutory sick pay from day one of illness for the first time.

Also, men will be entitled to paternity leave from day one and Bereaved Partner’s Paternity Leave means that they will be entitled to up to 52 weeks of paternity leave should the mother or primary adopter die in the first year of a child’s life.

TUC General Secretary (and LabourList columnist) Paul Nowak said:

“Today is a landmark day for workers. After years of campaigning from unions and workers, the first individual rights from the Employment Rights Act are coming into force – and they will change lives up and down the country.

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“Sick pay for all, paid from day one of illness is a huge step forward.

“For too long, low-paid workers – especially women – have missed out on any form of sick pay. And even those who were eligible for statutory sick pay had to wait four days before they could claim it.

“That left many with no choice but to go into work when ill – risking spreading and prolonging their illness. That’s why today’s changes are much needed.

“Stronger parental rights will also be a boost – particularly paternity leave available for dads from day one in a job.

“Change can’t come soon enough for workers. It’s now vital the government to get on with delivering the rest of the Employment Rights Act in full.”

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